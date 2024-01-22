Must Read! THESE actors from Hindi and South films played the role of Lord Ram in movies

MUMBAI: Over the years, we have seen all genres of movies, be it South or Hindi. India is a country that has all the colors in it. However, today we are celebrating the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration where we can see many celebrities attending the event and many got emotional as it's a huge accomplishment.

Also read - Ram Charan spills the beans about his multi-starrer with uncle Pawan Kalyan

Having said that, there are times when actors played the character of Ram and were loved the audience for it. So we are here with a list of actors from Hindi movie industry and South movie industry who played the character of Ram in movies.

Prabhas - Adipurush

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush became a target of controversies upon release as the audience wasn't happy with certain dialogues, graphics and sets. However, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and all other actors gave their best. In this movie, Prabhas took on the role of Ram.

Jeetendra - Luv Kush

Jeetendra is an evergreen actor and has earned his name and place in Hindi and South film industry. In an old movie Lav Kush, Jeetendra took on a role of Ram.

Sr. NTR - Several movies

Sr. NTR played Lord Rama in several movies but for the first time, it was Sr. NTR who took on the role of lord Rama in Tollywood. Sr. NTR took on the role of Rama in the movie Lava Kusa.

Jr NTR - Bala Ramayanam

Jr NTR has always impressed the audience with his acting performances in various movies but this isn't a new thing as he has been impressing the audience from the time he has entered the acting world. As a child artist, he also played the role your lord Rama the child version in the movie Bala Ramayanam.

Shoban Babu - Sampoorna Ramayanam

Shoban Babu, one of the classic actors have made a name for himself. One of the earliest movie about Ramayan had the actor Shoban Babu in it and the actor was loved for portrayal.

Nandamuri Balakrishna - Sri Rama Rajyam

Nandamuri Balakrishna is an actor who is loved till date for his portrayal of Rama in the movie Sri Rama Rajyam. The actor has surely left a mark with his performance. The movie was directed by Bapu and released in the year 2011.

Ashish Kumar - Jai Santoshi Maa

Ashish Kumar is a Bengali actor who has some experience in the Hindi Movie industry and in one the movies, Jai Santoshi Maa, he plays the character of Ram.

Srikanth - Devullu

Devullu is a movie that was released in the year 2000 and it had Srikanth as Ram. The movie as well as the portrayal of Ram and other characters were loved by the audience.

Ram Charan - RRR

Ram Charan is one of the most loved actors of this generation who has given some amazing performances over the years. RRR, a movie directed by SS Rajamouli was loved by people and in the ending of the movie, we got to see Ram Charan as Ram. The audience surely loved that.

Also read - WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

So these are the actors who portrayed the character of Ram in Hindi and South movies.

Tell us which I tell you love the most playing the role of Lord Ram.

Stay tunes to telechaka.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.