Must read! These Bollywood celebrities kept their relationship a secret

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen some strong relationships between many Bollywood celebrities. Indeed Bollywood actors are influencers for their fans in many aspects. They give us couple and relationship goals.

Many relationships in Bollywood are open, but a few couples have preferred not to reveal that they are dating.

Have a look at relationships in Bollywood that were kept a secret.

1. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani

It was indeed quite a surprise for all Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani fans when the couple shared a post announcing their relationship. It was on the birthday of Rakul that Jackky took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture announcing their relationship.

2. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

No doubt Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples of all time. They give us major couple goals. It was during a television advertisement that they met for the first time. They both tried to keep their relationship a secret while dating for six years before they got married with a private wedding ceremony.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

No one knew back when the movie Tashan was in the making that these two actors begin their dating journey. Kareena then broke up with Shahid Kapoor and got married to Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two children.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are no doubt trying to keep their relationship as secret as possible. They both met on the set of Brahmastra, and since then, rumours of them dating were floating. There are also rumours that the couple will get married by the end of this year or or the beginning of next year.

5. Siddharth and Vidya

Siddharth Roy Kapur is indeed one of the most famous producers in Bollywood. Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses. They both dated secretly and finally got married in a private ceremony in 2012.

