Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo

MUMBAI: In the riveting series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tota Roy Chowdhury embodies the character of Joyraj Singha, a defence lawyer entangled in a murder case. The actor, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, shares insights into his preparation for the role and emphasizes the fictionalization of the storyline inspired by Kolkata's Bapi Sen murder case.

Addressing the challenges of portraying real-life incidents sensitively in entertainment, Tota acknowledges the potential pain and humiliation it may cause to those involved. He emphasizes the need for a delicate approach when dealing with such subjects, a sentiment echoed in the West where real-life events are often adapted into fiction.

The conversation delves into Tota's fitness secrets, his admiration for Akshay Kumar, and the joy of working with Mimi Chakraborty, highlighting their shared influence, Rituparno Ghosh. Tota shares his perspective on watching his own work, expressing a preference for avoiding self-critique after the initial viewing.

Reflecting on his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tota describes the overwhelming reception and its impact on challenging stereotypes surrounding male performers. He sheds light on Karan Johar's influence on the character and dispels myths about the filmmaker's personality, describing him as one of the kindest and nicest individuals in the industry.

Tota Roy Chowdhury concludes the interview by teasing the possibility of a second season for Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo and providing a glimpse into his upcoming projects, including collaborations with Neeraj Pandey, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Srijit Mukerji.

Credit: Hindustan Times