Must Read! Tripti Dimri opens up about being approached for the character of Zoya for Animal, “I was excited from day one for this project.”

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really created a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

The teaser and the songs of the movie had successfully created a solid mark all over the social media while the fans were eagerly looking forward to watching the movie as they were excited after watching the amazing trailer.

The movie has done amazingly well and has now become a part of every conversation. The movie has made some really huge collections. The cast of the movie has been admired for their performances while some actors have become the new favourites, including Tripti Dimri.

In a recent interaction with a media portal, Tripti Dimri talked about how she was approached for the role of Zoya, how she feels about the success of the movie and her character and much more.

How were you approached for the character of Zoya?

To this Tripti Dimri said that she was shooting for a hair oil commercial when an assistant of a DOP told him that there’s director who wants to meet her and has even watched Bulbul and loves the movie. Tripti added that after a year when she got the chance to meet Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in the first meeting they shared life experiences but in the second meeting he opened up a little about the character saying that it’s not going to a lead role, in fact it’s going to be a negative role but he didn’t want the audience to see that and instead wanted to show innocence and honesty but with that motive inside. Tripti said that she found this character unique and challenging and she is all for challenging characters. She added that she was excited from day one for this project.

Did you expect so much love for the character Zoya?

To this Tripti Dimri said that she did not expect such a response as she thought that the character will or won’t be appreciated but she did not expect so much of love and this is all beyond her expectations.

After all your previous work, now that people are appreciating the character of Zoya, do you think that it was all pending and now the hard work has been paid off? Or do you think that Zoya is getting more love?

To this Tripti Dimri said that she thinks all her films have received love from the audiences. Even though she is getting a little more love for Zoya, she still feels the same for all the characters. She revealed that when Laila Majnu had been released, not a lot of people watched but since the movie has released on OTT a lot of people have been watching it. It’s been 5 years to the movie and not a day goes by when she doesn’t get someone’s message appreciating the movie and her role in it.

