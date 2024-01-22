Must Read! Ugliest Celebrity Breakups: Tales of Love Turned Sour in the Glamorous World

MUMBAI: Love in the glitzy world of celebrities can sometimes take unexpected turns, leading to some of the ugliest breakups and divorces. Here's a glimpse into the tumultuous love stories that turned sour in the world of glamour:

1. Divya Aggarwal - Varun Sood:

Reality TV stars Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood's breakup took an unpleasant turn, marked by speculations and hints on social media, leaving fans intrigued about the reasons behind their separation.

2. Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor:

One of the most shocking breakups in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's split was fueled by instances of infidelity, revealing cracks in their seemingly perfect relationship.

3. Saif Ali Khan - Amrita Singh:

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce was marred by public discussions of domestic abuse, taunts, and jeers, painting a contentious picture of their once-married life.

4. Akshay Kumar - Raveena Tandon:

The breakup between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon was surrounded by rumors of infidelity and an ultimatum given by Akshay. Despite the past, both actors have moved on amicably.

5. Salman Khan - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

One of Bollywood's most infamous breakups, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation involved possessiveness, doubts, and even physical violence, leaving scars that both have chosen to move beyond.

6. Nisha Rawal - Karan Mehra:

Television personalities Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's breakup turned ugly with accusations of extramarital affairs, leading to public spats and shocking revelations of domestic violence.

7. Shahid Kapoor - Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's breakup, though never openly discussed, was surrounded by speculations of Kareena's possessiveness affecting their relationship, ultimately leading to their separation.

8. Ankita Lokhande - Sushant Singh Rajput:

The sudden and shocking breakup of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput was attributed to growing possessiveness on Ankita's part and Sushant's increasing focus on his career.

9. Vishal Aditya Singh - Madhurima Tuli:

Ex-couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli's history of ugly breakups played out on national TV during their stints in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

10. Malaika Arora - Arbaaz Khan:

While Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan kept the reasons for their divorce private, speculations pointed towards growing irritation and tensions, leading to the end of their marriage.

11. Karisma Kapoor - Sanjay Kapur:

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's divorce was marked by nasty accusations, with Sunjay accusing Karisma of marrying him for money, and Karisma accusing him of infidelity.

12. Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen:

The on-again, off-again relationship between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen took a tumultuous turn with reconciliations, a daughter's birth, and subsequent ugly allegations, highlighting the complexities of their journey.

In the dazzling world of fame, these celebrity breakups serve as a reminder that even amidst the glamour, love stories can unravel in unexpected and sometimes tumultuous ways.

