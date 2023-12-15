Must Read! Amidst Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia’s break up rumors, here are stars whose break up news left fans heartbroken

While these are still rumors, there are other actors who announced their breakups and left fans heartbroken and devastated. Take a look at the list.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 18:52
Pavitra-Eijaz

MUMBAI : Recently the news of Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having trouble in their relationship surfaced and left fans worried. While these are still rumors, there are other actors who announced their breakups and left fans heartbroken and devastated. Take a look at the list.

Also Read-Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi

After 6 years of dating, Rithvik and Asha broke up and till today no one knows what went wrong between them. They were one of the most fun loving couples. The couple met on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta. The duo however never spoke ill of each other post break up.

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. The couple recently announced their break up due to religious differences.

Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood

Divya and Varun bonded after their respective exes Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla started dating. Heartbreak brought them together. However last year the two announced their breakup and Divya was criticized for announcing her engagement the same year with businessman and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar. 

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande

The duo met in 2009 on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. While Sushant moved on to doing films, Ankita continued with Tv shows. The couple broke up in 2016 after 7 years of dating.

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

The duo met on Bigg Boss 7 and viewers loved their chemistry. They however, separated after just a year of dating.

Divyanka -Sharad Malhotra

The duo met in 2006 on sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Shockingly after 8 years of dating they called it quits. There were rumors that Sharad was having a fling with his Maharna Pratap costar Rachna Parulkar. After Divyaka discovered his betrayal she alleged called it off.

Also Read-OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what

Rithvik Dhanjani Asha Negi Pavitra Punia Eijaz Khan Divya Agarwal Varun Sood Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana Ankita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajput Gauahar Khan Kushal Tandon Divyanka Tripathi Sharad Malhotra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 12/15/2023 - 18:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “First of all when I got to know that Navdeep Singh is making it, first plus was that…” – Shruti Jolly on what made her say ‘Yes’ for the character and the show
MUMBAI: A lot of new content has been released and the audience is being entertained with some unique stories. One of...
Anupamaa: OMG! Vanraj becomes ring master and everyone has to follow his orders
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Surekha to remove Savi from Ishaan’s life
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak: Oh No! Jhanak faces problems to match the standard of Anirudh’s family
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Garry to taste his own medicine
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Oh No! Jai plotted Reyansh's accident to murder him
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Recent Stories
Bhavna
Exclusive! Crime and confession actress Bhavna Rokade joins the cast of upcoming movie titled Nyay
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj
Here’s why Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’s Manoj Chandila says “I hope the audience loathes him,” about his character in the show
Yatik Karyekar
Exclusive! Even though my character is chained to a wheelchair unfortunately, he gives a lot of mental support and guidance to his family members: Yatik Karyekar on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Sakshi Tanvar
Exclusive! I have heard a lot about Sakshi Tanvar’s method of acting and I feel that I would learn a lot from her: Kumkum Bhagya
Jennifer Mistry
Wow! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 20 years in the industry, says “God has been kind”
Kishori Shahane
Zee TV actress Kishori Shahane Vij shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’
Neeharika Roy
Zee TV actress Neeharika Roy shares her love for ‘Chai’ on the occasion of ‘International Tea Day’