Must Read! Amidst Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia’s break up rumors, here are stars whose break up news left fans heartbroken

MUMBAI : Recently the news of Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having trouble in their relationship surfaced and left fans worried. While these are still rumors, there are other actors who announced their breakups and left fans heartbroken and devastated. Take a look at the list.

Also Read-Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi

After 6 years of dating, Rithvik and Asha broke up and till today no one knows what went wrong between them. They were one of the most fun loving couples. The couple met on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta. The duo however never spoke ill of each other post break up.

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana

Asim and Himanshi met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. The couple recently announced their break up due to religious differences.

Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood

Divya and Varun bonded after their respective exes Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla started dating. Heartbreak brought them together. However last year the two announced their breakup and Divya was criticized for announcing her engagement the same year with businessman and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande

The duo met in 2009 on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. While Sushant moved on to doing films, Ankita continued with Tv shows. The couple broke up in 2016 after 7 years of dating.

Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon

The duo met on Bigg Boss 7 and viewers loved their chemistry. They however, separated after just a year of dating.

Divyanka -Sharad Malhotra

The duo met in 2006 on sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Shockingly after 8 years of dating they called it quits. There were rumors that Sharad was having a fling with his Maharna Pratap costar Rachna Parulkar. After Divyaka discovered his betrayal she alleged called it off.

Also Read-OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what