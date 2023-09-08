OMG! Fans are worried about Asha Negi and Karan Wahi’s friendship after they spot THIS detail on social media, find out what

ASHA NEGI

MUMBAI : Asha Negi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She is famous for portraying the role of Purvi Deshmukh in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta. Since then, has gone to play some very memorable roles in popular OTT shows and movies.

Asha made her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's Baarish seasons 1 and 2 and got a positive response for her performance. 

Negi has been a part of the industry for a long time, and she is very popular on social media as well, with a whopping 2.2 million followers on Instagram alone. But, keen-eyed fans have noticed that Asha doesn’t follow anyone on the gram.

Fans have noticed that this wasn’t the case before, but suddenly, Asha has stopped following people. Not even her closest friends made the cut, especially considering stars like, Karan Wahi, Riddhi Dogra, Kishwer Merchant, which have been her best friends for a long time, specifically Karan Wahi.

The two had previously shared that they really consider each other as best buddies, but not to follow her best friends, is a bit for the fans.

But, this could also just be a social media strategy, to have a platform, just dedicated to fans and interact with them.

This is a popular thing with stars, so there is not a lot of shocks that we felt. But, fans were weirded out and thought that maybe they are not friends anymore. But that is not the case! Asha still has pictures up with her friends. She just doesn’t follow them and hey, it’s okay! 

There is no bad blood, and there isn’t a need for speculations as such.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

