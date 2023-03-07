Must Read! Upcoming new Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Neeyat, Adhura and more

From Vidya Balan starrer Neeyat to Rasika Dugal starrer Adhura, here’s a list of movies and OTT series releasing this week...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 07:30
movie_image: 
Neeyat

MUMBAI: Last week, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Lust Stories 2 and The Night Manager – Part 2 grabbed everyone’s attention. Now, this week also the audience will have multiple things to watch. 
 
So, let’s look at the list of new Hindi movies and OTT series that are going to be released this week...
 
Neeyat (Theatrical release)

After a long gap, Vidya Balan is all set to make her big screen comeback with the film Neeyat which is slated to release on 7th July. The movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, Rahul Bose, and others. The trailer of the film has received a very lukewarm response. So, let’s see how the film turns out to be. 
 
Also Read: Interesting! Adhura trailer: Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh starrer promises some chills and thrills
 
Tarla (OTT release)

Huma Qureshi will be seen in and as Tarla in the biopic of the chef Tarla Dalal. The trailer of the film is nice, and it is expected to be a good movie. But, let’s wait and watch. 
 
Blind (OTT release)

Sonam Kapoor is all set for her comeback with Blind which is slated to release on Jio Cinema on 7th July 2023. The actress has grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in the trailer and her fans are looking forward to it. 
 
Ishq Next Door (OTT release)

Abhay Mahajan, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrinal Dutt, and Purav Jha will be seen together in a series titled Ishq Next Door which is slated to release on 3rd July 2023. It will premiere on Jio Cinema. 
 
Adhura (OTT release)

If you are looking for a horror series, then Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh starrer Adhura will be the perfect watch for you. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 7th July. 
 
Also Read: Must Read! Rahul Bose talks about his upcoming film Neeyat, says “I found it to be very refreshing”
 
Which movie or web series are you excited about? Let us know in the comments below... 
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 07:30

