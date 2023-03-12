Must Read! Vicky Kushal reveals his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, read on to know what he said

The actor has proved his mettle with films like Raazi, Uri, and many more. The actor will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki soon co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 09:00
movie_image: 
SRK

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The actor has proved his mettle with films like Raazi, Uri, and many more. The actor will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki soon co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read-Awe! Vicky Kaushal reveals how he solves clashes with Katrina Kaif; Says ‘Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple’

Vicky Revealed his experience of collaborating with SRK and said, “It’s a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you.”

He further said, “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there’s a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. (I don't want to get into much detail but after working with him I understood why he is regarded as a Badshaah) He is something else.’

Also Read-Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals about getting offers to work with wife Katrina Kaif, talks about the prospect of working with her

Dunki is all set to hit cinemas on 21st December 2023.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ZeeNews

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Uri Zara Hatke Zara Bachke The Grean Indian Family Movie News Sam Bahadur Raazi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Wow! Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif in Ooty, take a look
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are prominent and highly successful figures in Bollywood. Their relationship is...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Kaveri tries to help Rohit take Armaan's place
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals whose advice he took for his powerful performance in Animal
MUMBAI: Bobby Deol is one of the most well known Hindi film heroes who also comes from the film family of Deols. While...
Anupamaa: What! Anupama to stay back in America, Anuj to return
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana demands Tara's custody, latter supports her
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif in Ooty, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky
Wow! Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his first wedding anniversary with Katrina Kaif in Ooty, take a look
Bobby
Must Read! Bobby Deol reveals whose advice he took for his powerful performance in Animal
Rani
What! Rani Mukerji reveals she had stammering issues and stage fright
Richa
Kya Baat Hai! Richa Chaddha expresses interest in doing a film like Jab We Met with hubby Ali Fazal, reveals which film she wants to do with Kareena Kapoor Khan
Gulmohar
Incredible! Gulmohar star Manoj Bajpayee does not take any credit for his effortless performance on-screen; He says ‘I find it very difficult to….’
Naga Chaitanya
Fascinating! Naga Chaitanya shares his excitement over his OTT debut with 'Dhootha'; Says ‘I am thrilled to be making my streaming debut…’