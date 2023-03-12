Must Read! Vicky Kushal reveals his experience on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, read on to know what he said

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The actor has proved his mettle with films like Raazi, Uri, and many more. The actor will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki soon co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Also Read-Awe! Vicky Kaushal reveals how he solves clashes with Katrina Kaif; Says ‘Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple’

Vicky Revealed his experience of collaborating with SRK and said, “It’s a dream come true. Unko milna hi dream come true hota hai, unke saath kaam karna to socho kitna bada dream come true hai. (Just meeting him is a dream come true, so just imagine what a big dream it was to work with Shah Rukh). That too, in combination with Raju sir directing you.”

He further said, “So main bohot zyada detail mein baat nahi kar sakta uske baare mein, because there’s a different process of that. But itna main zaroor bol sakta hu ki unke saath kaam karke mujhe pata laga ki voh Badshaah kyu hain. (I don't want to get into much detail but after working with him I understood why he is regarded as a Badshaah) He is something else.’

Also Read-Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals about getting offers to work with wife Katrina Kaif, talks about the prospect of working with her

Dunki is all set to hit cinemas on 21st December 2023.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-ZeeNews