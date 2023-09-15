Awe! Vicky Kaushal reveals how he solves clashes with Katrina Kaif; Says ‘Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple’

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have set some serious relationship goals for their fans. ever after their December 2021 wedding. Fans still can't get enough of the cute couple, who frequently express their love for one another on social media sites. Vicky Kaushal, an actor, recently discussed how he settles disputes with his wife and Katrina, an actress, saying that he always apologizes first. The benefits and drawbacks of marrying an actress were also discussed.

Also read: AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'

Vicky Kaushal recently discussed how he settles disputes with Katrina by offering an apology first. He stated, “Sometimes I admit when it’s not my mistake also. Drama kisse chahiye yaar, admit karke life simple ho jaati hai (Who wants drama? Owning up makes life simpler).”

This shows our favorite Bollywood couple really do have a close, understanding relationship. Vicky further highlighted in the interview that marrying an actress has both benefits and drawbacks. Despite the fact that they share a job, which enables them to understand one another's schedules and be cooperative, their busy shooting schedules may limit the amount of time they have to spend together, according to Vicky.

Vicky Kaushal mentions, “One pro would be that we understand our schedules aren’t nine-to-five, there are no Sundays, there are no weekdays and weekends. So, that understanding is there. The con is that sometimes, you are both shooting for a film and it’s going non-stop, and sometimes a month can pass without us having spent time with each other. Sometimes, I can have day shoots and she can have night shoots, so when I return from work, she leaves, and we don’t get any time with each other despite living under the same roof.”

The Great Indian Family, which will be released on September 22nd, will shortly feature Vicky Kaushal. He will appear in the film Sam Bahadur as well. Kat is currently preparing for Tiger 3, in which she will co-star with Salman Khan.

Also read:Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals Dance is his happy pill; On THIS song he grooved to at very sangeet for four years

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express