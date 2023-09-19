Wow! Vicky Kaushal reveals Dance is his happy pill; On THIS song he grooved to at very sangeet for four years

MUMBAI: A video of Vicky Kaushal dancing to the Punjabi song "Obsessed" went viral a few months ago, and fans adored it. Vicky recently talked openly about his love of dance and how it makes him happy.

He said, “Dancing makes me happy. First I become happy, then the happiness spreads.” Talking about his dance in his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, the actor said, “The jagrata and Bollywood fusion, which actually happens in every jagrata, brings out a different vibe. As a kid, I would always refrain from going (to jagrata). But within half an hour, I would be dancing as if I had organized the event.”

Also read: Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding

Vicky Kaushal also discussed his obsession with the song "Saree Ke Fall Sa" in a recent interview. He stated, “I have danced a lot to Saree Ke Fall Sa. When my friends were getting married, for almost three or four years I danced to this song in every sangeet. The choreography was set in the first wedding and it went on for five weddings.”

Vicky previously stated that his best critic is his wife, the actress Katrina Kaif. He stated, “Of course, whenever I would rehearse, I’d go back home and show her the video of the rehearsal. Actually she comes up with… She’s not like, ‘yeh acchha hai, yeh buraa hai‘, she’s a spectacular dancer and she also has a lot of knowledge about dancing in cinema so she has very specific feedback to give.”

Vicky Kaushal's next acting project is Yash Raj Films' The Great Indian Family.

Also read: Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal gives a hilarious reply when asked as to who decided the menu for the food at the wedding

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express