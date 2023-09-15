AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'

MUMBAI: During the promotion of his forthcoming movie The Great Indian Family, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has talked openly about how he and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, have come to appreciate one other's favorite foods. Vicky stated in an interview, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas and now Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened.”

Also read: OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

Vicky has previously referred to their marriage as "paranthas weds pancakes." He mentioned, “They are the same. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas. She also likes paranthas that my mom makes.”

The Uri actor further added, “Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple.”

Vicky was never on Katrina's radar, and she initially knew little about him, she said during her appearance on Koffee with Karan. However, after their first encounter, she was convinced that their relationship was fated because of numerous coincidences. Vicky and Katrina wed in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, following a protracted period of secrecy over their relationship.

Vicky also has Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline as far as work is concerned. Regarding Katrina, she has the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas.

Also read: Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express