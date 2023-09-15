AWE! Vicky Kaushal makes sweet revelations about Katrina Kaif started loving 'White butter and paranthas' and his new understanding of 'Pancakes'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has talked openly about how he and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, have come to appreciate one other's favorite foods. Vicky has previously referred to their marriage as "paranthas weds pancakes." He mentioned, “They are the same.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 00:45
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI:  During the promotion of his forthcoming movie The Great Indian Family, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has talked openly about how he and his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, have come to appreciate one other's favorite foods. Vicky stated in an interview, “Earlier, only I loved white butter and paranthas and now Katrina also loves it too. Earlier, I did not understand pancakes, but now I like pancakes. So, that’s what has happened.”

Also read: OMG! Here's when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal plan to have a baby, read more to find out

Vicky has previously referred to their marriage as "paranthas weds pancakes." He mentioned, “They are the same. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas. She also likes paranthas that my mom makes.”

The Uri actor further added, “Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple.”

Vicky was never on Katrina's radar, and she initially knew little about him, she said during her appearance on Koffee with Karan. However, after their first encounter, she was convinced that their relationship was fated because of numerous coincidences. Vicky and Katrina wed in 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, following a protracted period of secrecy over their relationship.

Vicky also has Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur in the pipeline as far as work is concerned. Regarding Katrina, she has the Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 and the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas.

Also read: Aww! Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh shares a sweet birthday note and a picture for Katrina Kaif

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express 

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Tiger Merry Christmas Bollywood Zara Hatke Zara Bachke The Indian Family Tiger 3 Sara Ali Khan Salman Khan SRK TV OTT Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 00:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Deepika Padukone
Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’