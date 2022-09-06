Must Read! Vikram versus Samrat Prithviraj; the South industry overpowers Bollywood again

After KGF 2 and RRR, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram is overpowering the Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj. It is a victory for the South movie.

movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Recently, we have seen 3 movies releasing on 3rd June: Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj; Kamal Hassan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Fasil starrer Vikram: and Adivi Shesh starrer Major, which also had Sai Manjrekar in the leading role.

No doubt before the release, all three movies were equally spoken about. Fans were looking forward to all of them. Samrat Prithviraj got a decent opening, but South movie Vikram opened to a phenomenal response, not so much in the Hindi belt but in regional languages. The same was the case with Major.

Much before the release of Samrat Prithviraj, fans was sceptical about Akshay Kumar playing the character of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie opened to a mixed response from the audiences. On the other hand, Major and Vikram had good word of mouth.

With positive word of mouth, Vikram and Major went on to win more hearts not only at the regional level but also at national level. On the other hand, we see a decline in the business of Samrat Prithviraj.

Talking about the business during the weekend, Samrat Prithviraj collected around Rs. 38 crores in the first 3 days, whereas Vikram surpassed the collection of hundred crores in just 3 days.

Earlier, it was KGF 2 and RRR that ruled the roost, and now, it is Vikram, which is another masterpiece from the South industry. It in no mood to slow down at the box office and is overpowering the Bollywood movie Samrat Prithviraj.

What are your views on Vikram surpassing Samrat Prithviraj, and which is your favourite movie? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 11:12

