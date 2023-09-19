Must read! Vivek Agnihotri expresses his worry about the collection of The Vaccine War getting affected due to Jawan

MUMBAI: The Vaccine War trailer released recently and has become a point of discussion. The story of the film has already touched the hearts of the audience.

It talks about India’s war against the deadly virus, COVID-19 and how the medical department worked passionately to bring out the vaccine.

The director of the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has already given a hit film, The Kashmir Files, which also won the national award recently.

At the time of its release, The Kashmir Files did amazing numbers at the box office and gave a tough fight to all the big releases at that time.

Now, the director is back with another real-life based story, The Vaccine War. However, this time the film has a huge box office battle ahead of it.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 had an amazing run at the box office, and it is still running in theatres. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was released on September 7 and has created a storm at the box office.

The film has already crossed the Rs 600 crore mark with its worldwide collection. The fever of Jawan is not going to end so soon.

Then there is Fukrey 3 as well and the franchise has a good following. It is releasing on September 28 as well along with The Vaccine War.

The new movie The Vaccine War definitely has a war to fight. But does that bother director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri? Speaking about the same to BollywoodLife, he revealed if he is worried about the box office collection.

He said, “I don’t care about box office. We were coming with Salaar but the film moved otherwise we had to face Salaar. So, we don’t care much about box office calculations and we believe in our film, we believe in the intelligence of the audience, we believe in the power of the audience and we make films for the audience. That is why I call my films as people’s film.”

He further spoke about the amazing success of movies at the box office. We asked if he feels that Bollywood movies are really back or the box office craze is just limited to movies with great hype like Gadar 2, Jawan and others.

Vivek Agnihotri said, “I don’t know. I don’t read much about it. I don’t even know kis film ne kya business kiya hai. I am not one of those who keeps a track of Bollywood. I am not Bollywood. All I know is that I make movies.”

The Vaccine War releases in theatres on September 28 and stars Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and others in key roles.

