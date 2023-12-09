Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri

During the recent media interaction and press conference director Vivek Agnihotri spoke in detail about his upcoming movie The Vaccine War
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 19:07
movie_image: 
Vivek

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, the director who is known for movies like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is now all set to throw light on the life of doctors and their struggles while creating the vaccine during covid with the movie The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri says that, we have seen many superhero movies but I want to make a real genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is based on real superheroes, the doctors. On working with Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri says that when he thought to collaborate with Nana Patekar many people told him not work with him, because he may or may not like the script and he will get angry, but Vivek Agnihotri said that he will make the movie only with Nana Patekar.

On the other hand Nana Patekar said that he completely agreed with the script of the movie and he trusted Vivek Agnihotri and he just surrendered himself to Vivek Agnihotri for this character.

On the other hand Vivek Agnihotri also says that the common man is missing from today's movie and that is why we are appreciating more of the commercial movies and we are not appreciating intellectual movies like The Vaccine War.

Also read – Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Talking about the improvisation done, Vivek Agnihotri says that Nana Patekar is the born writer and even though he will make the slight change in the dialogue, it creates a great impact on the entire scene and on every actor who is performing that scene, it is a beauty and the versatility of the Actor Nana Patekar which has given so many improvised dialogues.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie The Vaccine War and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks

The Vaccine War Nana Patekar Pallavi Joshi Raima Sen Anupam Kher Girija Oak Nivedita Bhattacharya Sapthami Gowda Mohan Kapur Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 19:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Saavi Ki Savari: Exclusive! Sonam is finally exposed and begs for forgiveness from Nityam and Saavi!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
MUMBAI: Welcome has been one of the most loved and successful franchise in Indian cinema and we know Nana Patekar and...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans...
Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: High Drama! Aradhana tries to contact Kimaya, Reyansh shocked by Aradhana's move
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year
The Vaccine War
The Vaccine War trailer out! A perfect tribute to the Indian doctors who fought against all odds
A.R Rahman
Must Read! AR Rahman’s daughters Raheema and Khatija break silence on the Oscar winner’s concert horror call it “Cheap Politics”
The Great Indian Family
The Great Indian Family trailer! Vicky Kaushal promises to touch sensitive issues with a dose of family drama
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why