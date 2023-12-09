Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine War, the director who is known for movies like The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is now all set to throw light on the life of doctors and their struggles while creating the vaccine during covid with the movie The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri says that, we have seen many superhero movies but I want to make a real genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is based on real superheroes, the doctors. On working with Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri says that when he thought to collaborate with Nana Patekar many people told him not work with him, because he may or may not like the script and he will get angry, but Vivek Agnihotri said that he will make the movie only with Nana Patekar.

On the other hand Nana Patekar said that he completely agreed with the script of the movie and he trusted Vivek Agnihotri and he just surrendered himself to Vivek Agnihotri for this character.

On the other hand Vivek Agnihotri also says that the common man is missing from today's movie and that is why we are appreciating more of the commercial movies and we are not appreciating intellectual movies like The Vaccine War.

Also read – Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Talking about the improvisation done, Vivek Agnihotri says that Nana Patekar is the born writer and even though he will make the slight change in the dialogue, it creates a great impact on the entire scene and on every actor who is performing that scene, it is a beauty and the versatility of the Actor Nana Patekar which has given so many improvised dialogues.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie The Vaccine War and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Hottie! Here are the times actress Isha Rikhi Gaur grabbed our attention with her hot looks