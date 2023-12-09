Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why

Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film stars SRK and also marks the Bollywood debut of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who is being loved in the film. The film that released yesterday has made headlines for already making over Rs 65 crores at the box office. The film has a vast female cast that includes Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and many others.

Recently a man named Sahar Rashid shared a video on social media where she furiously stated that his Jawan movie watching experience was ruined when the cinema hall played the second half first by mistake. She is heard saying in the video, “Vue Cinema played the second part first. They finished the film in one hours 10 minutes and then it said interval. We thought the villain met his end so how can now be an interval. Then we got to know that they never played the first part.”

A large number of people are also seen standing by the ticket windows of the cinema hall demanding a refund for their mistake. 

Many came in support of Sahar. One wrote, “Sue them for ruining one of the finest movies made in India that refund ain’t worth the experience y’all missed”, another wrote, “Even if you got refund, they still ruined SRK’s movie for you.”

Check out the video here;

Jawan released on 7th September 2023. 

