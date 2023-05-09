Unimaginable! Jawan box office collection prediction day 1: Shah Rukh Khan starrer film all set to beat Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and his Pathaan on its opening day

Shah Rukh Khan is also prepared to rewrite Bollywood film box office history with his upcoming film, Jawan. According to the first day's box office projections for Jawan, It will surpass the milestones set by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Pathaan.
Jawan

MUMBAI: On September 7, 2023, Jawan is scheduled for release. Following Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has created another hit. Nayanthara makes a few intriguing cameos in the movie as well. Shah Rukh Khan is also prepared to rewrite Bollywood film box office history with his upcoming film, Jawan. According to the first day's box office projections for Jawan, it will surpass the milestones set by Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Pathaan.

Also read:Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara

Jawan's advance ticket sales began 4 days ago, on September 1, or about 7 days before the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film's scheduled release. The latest Atlee film is anticipated to gross somewhere around Rs 60 crores based on early trends of advance bookings, the Jawan craze, and excitement. A report on the popular news portal claims that with 2 more days left, it may possibly top the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office on day 1. These are allegedly Hindi-only compilations.

Pathaan had a record-breaking first day of business of Rs 57 crores. The Hindi version of the John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan film made Rs 55 crore, while the South Indian version only made Rs 2 crore. In contrast, Sunny Deol also changed cinematic history with Gadar 2, which made Rs 41.10 crores on its opening day. Jawan will shatter every record from the past and establish a new standard for Bollywood films.

According to sources, more than 7 lakh tickets have already been sold for Jawan. In the first three days after advance sales, the new film brought in roughly Rs 21.14 crores. Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Ridhi Dogra are just a few of the actors who appear in Jawan. Fans will also get to see cameo appearances by Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay in the film.

In the meantime, Sunny Deol recently held a success party for Gadar 2 in the city. The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, as well as the rest of Bollywood, attended. According to rumors, Sunny and SRK previously disagreed. But everything seems to have been resolved. Shah Rukh was actually entertaining the party guests, as per popular news portal reports. Throughout the evening, he told jokes and got everyone to laugh aloud.

Also read:Trolled! Tamannaah Bhatia is getting brutally trolled for her airport look, netizens are addressing her as 'cheap'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodlife

