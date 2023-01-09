Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara

MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting, she has been winning the hearts of the fans with her contribution especially in the south. She has been given the title of lady Superstar in the south. The actress is now all set to be seen in the pan India movie titled Jawan along with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

The fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards her, and now for all the fans of the actress Nayanthara, today let us have a look at the net worth of the actress.

As per reports Nayanthara has a net worth of USD 22 million (INR 181 crore approx.). Do you know the actress was also named in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List in 2018. She has a good net worth because of the good movie fees and also from many endorsements. Did you know the actress charges 10 crore per movie and 5 crore per brand.

The actress also has her parental home in Kerala and 2 apartments in the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. As per the reports the cost of these two apartments are around INR 15 crore each. She has also reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, details of which are still unknown.

For all the fans do you know Nayanthara also owns a private jet, which she purchased shortly before her wedding. Apart from this Nayanthara owns range of lavish cars that includes BMW 5 series that’s priced at INR 74.5 lakh, Mercedes GLS 350D worth INR 88 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta, a Ford Endeavour and a magnificent BMW 7-series with a price tag of INR 1.76 crore.

She also owns a production house alongside her director husband. The name of her production house is Rowdy Pictures Banner, it has a net worth of INR 50 crore. This production house was the banner behind films like Pebbles, Rocky, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Connect, Netrikann and Koozhangal.

Indeed she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her immense contribution and achievements and we shall look forward to see what she has to offer with her movie Jawan.

