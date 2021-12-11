Must read! This is what Avneet Kaur had to say on working with Kangana Ranaut in an upcoming film

MUMBAI : Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur will be next be seen in the upcoming film Tanu Weds Sheru. The actress had a media interaction recently where she was asked to share her experience of working with Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut. She said the experience of working with Kangana has been good. The shooting of the film is still going on, and it will be out soon. Hence, she cannot talk more about it now.

Avneet will be playing the lead role and sharing the screen with none other than Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Avneet has been part of several Hindi films before like Mardaani and Mardaani 2, where she played Rani Mukherji’s niece's character. She has also done films like Qarib Qarib Single, where she played a cameo. She has featured in television shows like Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Dance Ke Superstars, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 5, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She has also starred in the web series Babbar Ka Tabbar and Bandish Bandits. The actress has also made her appearance in music videos like Tera Hoon Na, Paagla, Hone Laga Tumse Pyaar, and others.

Kangana Ranaut announced the beginning of the shoot of her production the day she received the Padma Shri Award. Sharing the news, she had said, "Receiving Padma Shri honour on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru. Here’s a piece of my heart Hope you all like it."

