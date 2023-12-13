Must read! Who is Vedang Raina who played Reggie Mantle in The Archies

MUMBAI: Movie The Archies is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans all over, the movie that has hit the digital platform Netflix has some great talents like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

But one actor who has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his charm is the actor Vedang Raina, the actor was loved in the movie for his role of Reggie Mantle, and today let us see who is the actor Vedang Raina as we know very less about him.





Born on December 31, 1995, in Mumbai. The actor attended Jamnabai Narsee School and later pursued a business degree at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai. Despite his business education, he harbored a natural talent and interest in acting.

Reportedly his Father is Ayush Raina who reportedly is a filmmaker, the filmmaker has been contributing making few short movies, on the other hand, the actor’s mother’s name is Dipti Raina, and the sister of the actor is Keya Raina. Well nothing has been known about the mother and the sister and we shall see if anything about them is out anywhere



Indeed the actor is getting a lot of love for his performance and also for his cuteness and charm in the movie The Archies, and we shall see more of talent in the coming time, what are your views on the actor and how did you like him in the movie, do share in the comment section below.

