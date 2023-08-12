Omg! Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer The Archies becomes one of lowest rated movie on IMDB ever

With the rating of 2.4 movie The Archies becomes one of the lowest rated movies on IMDb
Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Movie The Archies that has Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in the lead has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the movie that is based on the popular foreign comic The Archies is directed Zoya Akhtar. The movie has been released yesterday on ott platform Netflix and it opened to mix to negative response from the fans and audience all over.

We can see many posts on Instagram and Twitter where the fans are giving strictly average reviews for the movie, as we know the content of the movie is very niche and it may not be for every one, on one side the fans are praising and loving the movie whereas on the other hand many are trolling the movie for different reasons. 

Having said that do you know the movie Archies becomes one of the lowest rated movie on IMDb, yes you heard right movie The Archies rated 2.4 on IMDB which is one of the lowest rated movies of the Year.

Well this has grabbed the attention of the fans and definitely the movie is very subjective and it may not be Suiting for every one.

How did you like that debutants in the movie and how did you like the overall movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

