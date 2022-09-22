Must read! 'Why Parineeti Chopra' netizens asks as the teaser of Tiranga drops

Netizens are giving mixed reaction to the teaser of Tiranga which has Hardy Sandhu and Parineeti Chopra in the leading role for the comments

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 18:29
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : The teaser promises that the movie is going to be an action packed thriller with some great locations.

 

 

 

The teaser got some appreciation from the audience but there are a few people who did not like the teaser and have started trolling the actress Parineeti Chopra and the overall movie.

 


ALSO READ – Shocking! Janhvi kapoor has been addressed as cheap for her recent dressing, ‘kahan Gai Bhartiya Sanskriti’ netizens says

As we can see from these comments, netizens are not so happy with the casting especially for Parineeti Chopra. They are commenting 'why Parineeti Chopra'. Whereas many others are saying that the teaser is giving them the vibe of different movies like Dhaakad and Tiger Zinda hai.


What are your views on the teaser of the movie and the casting of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 
ALSO READ – Sexy! Go Goa Gone actress Puja Gupta is too hot to handle in these pictures

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 18:29

