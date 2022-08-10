Must Read! Will Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?

Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to release on 28th April 2023. So, will the South biggie affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Must Read! Will Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi

MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did very well at the box office over the weekend and also sustained well on Monday. But, after seeing the drop on Tuesday, one can expect that the movie will show a further drop at the box office in the coming days. However, now all eyes are on the film’s second weekend.

But, we cannot ignore that there’s a big South film releasing this week. We are talking about Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 which stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha. It’s a Tamil film but will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Also Read: Must Read! Before Ponniyin Selvan 2 releases, here’s a look at how much Hindi dubbed versions of South films collected at the box office this year

The first installment of Ponniyin Selvan had done decent business at the box office in Hindi. The film collected Rs. 25 crore in the Hindi belt. PS 1 worked because of positive reviews and word of mouth, and the same might happen with PS 2.

But, it will be interesting to see whether Ponniyin Selvan 2’s release will affect Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. We have usually seen that big South films with famous faces have worked well in Hindi, and have given tough competition to Bollywood films.

Well, in PS 2, the biggest pull for the Hindi audience is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it is very rare that we get to see her in movies nowadays. So, her fans will surely rush to the theaters.

So,do you think PS 2 can be a hurdle for KKBKKJ at the box office? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: SHOCKING! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 5: After a good Monday, the Salman Khan starrer shows a huge drop

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Ponniyin Selvan 2 Chiyaan Vikram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jayam Ravi Karthi Trisha Mani Ratnam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/27/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma open up about the couple goals tag, say “We don’t do things thinking about adhering to some goals, so just love each other and be there with each other”, Read for more
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
MUMBAI:Actor Manu Rishi Chadha has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing talent. He is known as one of...
OMG! Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor reveals about co-star Megha Chakraborty behaving like Imlie in real life, here's why
MUMBAI:  Ever since Imlie season 2 hit the small screens, the viewers are totally in love with the storyline. Seerat...
Must Read! Will Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?
MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did very well at the box office over the weekend and also...
Imlie: OMG! Imlie is confronted about her decision of bringing Dhairya and Kala in the house
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows on television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love. The...
Saiyami Kher reunites with Gulzar, to recite his poetry in '8 A.M. Metro'
MUMBAI : Actress Saiyami Kher, who worked with legendary writer-director-lyricist Gulzar in her Bollywood debut 'Mirzya...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Exclusive! “I follow the tool of observation, that keeps me going” - Manu Rishi Chadda
Siddharth Nigam
Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam opens about his past struggles and his journey says “The struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed”, Read for more!
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “My journey has had a lot of ups and downs”
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “My journey has had a lot of ups and downs”
Jawan
Delhi HC orders social media to take down leaked clips of SRK-starrer 'Jawan'
Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Hera Pheri
Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri