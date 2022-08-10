Must Read! Will Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 affect Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?

MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan did very well at the box office over the weekend and also sustained well on Monday. But, after seeing the drop on Tuesday, one can expect that the movie will show a further drop at the box office in the coming days. However, now all eyes are on the film’s second weekend.

But, we cannot ignore that there’s a big South film releasing this week. We are talking about Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 which stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha. It’s a Tamil film but will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

The first installment of Ponniyin Selvan had done decent business at the box office in Hindi. The film collected Rs. 25 crore in the Hindi belt. PS 1 worked because of positive reviews and word of mouth, and the same might happen with PS 2.

But, it will be interesting to see whether Ponniyin Selvan 2’s release will affect Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. We have usually seen that big South films with famous faces have worked well in Hindi, and have given tough competition to Bollywood films.

Well, in PS 2, the biggest pull for the Hindi audience is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it is very rare that we get to see her in movies nowadays. So, her fans will surely rush to the theaters.

So,do you think PS 2 can be a hurdle for KKBKKJ at the box office? Let us know in the comments below…

