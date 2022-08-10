SHOCKING! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 5: After a good Monday, the Salman Khan starrer shows a huge drop

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan did well at the box office during the weekend, and also passed the Monday test. But, on Tuesday, the film showed a huge drop. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 15:12
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a slow start at the box office, but the movie picked up well on the weekend and also had a good Monday. However, the film on Tuesday has shown a huge drop and that is a bit disappointing.

On Monday, the movie collected Rs. 10.17 crore. It was expected that there would be a drop on Tuesday, but the fall is quite huge. The movie collected Rs. 6.12 crore on its fifth day, taking the till date total to Rs. 84.46 crore.

Also Read: Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 4: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer passes the Monday test

After looking at Monday’s collection, it was expected that by the end of first week, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect around Rs. 100 crore at the box office. However, now as the drop on Tuesday is huge, one can expect it to collect in the range of Rs. 93-95 crore in its first week which is surely not a great sign for the film.

Now, it all depends on how the film fares at the box office during the second weekend. If it shows a good jump over the weekend, we can expect it to reach the hit zone. But, for now, it looks like an average grosser.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan looked like a massy film, and that’s why it has failed to attract the multiplex audiences. The major chunk of the collection is coming from single screens. So, let’s wait and watch what the collections will be in the coming days.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is an entertaining film, but with a few flaws

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Jassie Gill Raghav Juyal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 15:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Angad wants to know the truth, Sahiba ready to reveal it
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
MUMBAI :A few days ago, Jio Studios announced many films and web series. Well, they have 100 upcoming titles lined up,...
Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”
MUMBAI :Star Plus show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ fame Vibhu Raghave not too long ago, posted a video on social media and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Garry and Angad come to Gurudwara, Sahiba's plan works
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Seerat calls Garry, Sahiba ready to catch them
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri
MUMBAI: One of the most talked about and successful franchise of Bollywood industry is Hera Pheri. Part 1 and 2 of the...
Recent Stories
Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Hera Pheri
Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! High Court orders to take down the leaked content of Shah Rukh Khan's next, Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! Aryan Khan makes his acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan; netizens are impressed
Shah Rukh Khan
WOAH! Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan getting postponed? Here’s what netizens have to say
Kon se school ki uniform hai
Trolled! Deepika Padukone gets spotted at the airport, netizens say, “Kon se school ki uniform hai”