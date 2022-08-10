SHOCKING! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection day 5: After a good Monday, the Salman Khan starrer shows a huge drop

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had a slow start at the box office, but the movie picked up well on the weekend and also had a good Monday. However, the film on Tuesday has shown a huge drop and that is a bit disappointing.

On Monday, the movie collected Rs. 10.17 crore. It was expected that there would be a drop on Tuesday, but the fall is quite huge. The movie collected Rs. 6.12 crore on its fifth day, taking the till date total to Rs. 84.46 crore.

After looking at Monday’s collection, it was expected that by the end of first week, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect around Rs. 100 crore at the box office. However, now as the drop on Tuesday is huge, one can expect it to collect in the range of Rs. 93-95 crore in its first week which is surely not a great sign for the film.

Now, it all depends on how the film fares at the box office during the second weekend. If it shows a good jump over the weekend, we can expect it to reach the hit zone. But, for now, it looks like an average grosser.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan looked like a massy film, and that’s why it has failed to attract the multiplex audiences. The major chunk of the collection is coming from single screens. So, let’s wait and watch what the collections will be in the coming days.

