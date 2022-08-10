Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws

MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year and Bhai is back on the big screen on an Eid after a gap of nearly four years. So, was the wait worth? Well, yes it was.

There are movies whose trailers are amazing but the film turns out to be bad. Then there are movies where both trailer and movie are good, and then comes movies where the trailer is not that great but the movie turns out to be good. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan falls in the last category. The trailer of Salman Khan starrer had received a lukewarm response, but the movie is good.

KKBKKJ revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) who is living in Delhi with his three borthers, Luv (Siddharth Nigam), Ishq (Raghav Juyal) and Moh (Jassie Gill). Bhajaan is unmarried and he feels that if a girl comes in their family she will ruin the bond between the brothers, but the three younger brothers are in love. Enters Bhagya in their lives, and she falls in love with Bhaijaan. But, then it's a Salman Khan movie, so there will be villains and how Bhaijaan and others handle these villains takes the story forward...

Also Read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram. We haven't seen the original one, so this movie is a fresh watch for us. Farhad Samji has directed the film and he is known for mainly his comedies. But, with KKBKKJ, he enters a perfect massy zone. A movie which has the perfect dose of romamce, drama, action, and emotions. Samji delivers what was expected from him, an entertaining movie.

But, it has a few flaws and one of them is the choreography of the songs. By the way, the songs in the movie are damn good if you just listen to them, but we wonder why such a lame choreography. Another flaw is the dialogues. Farhad's dialogues have always been a strong point, but here they falter a bit. Also, one more and major flaw is the long hair look of Salman Khan. He is a dashing actor but that look didn't suit him. As soon as he comes in the short hair look, he steals the hearts.

Talking about actors, this is actually a proper multi-starrer. While of course Salman Khan takes the centre stage and delivers what is expected from him (even a shirtless scene), other actors also get a very good scope. Pooja Hegde is a revelation. She is damn good in the movie, and we actually wonder why we don't get to see her in more such roles, not just in Bollywood but also in South. Clearly, she stands out! Venkatesh gets the perfect South Indian-ness in the film, and steals the show in the climax. Rohini Hattangadi and Bhumika Chawla are also good in their respective roles.

All three younger brothers, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam get a great screen time and they have performed really well. But, their girlfriends played by Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar don't have much to do in the movie. However, from all three of them Palak has a great screen presence and has performed confidently in the scenes that she have.

Also Read: Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

Jagapathi Babu is good as the villain, amd Abhimanyu Singh leaves a mark. But Vijender Singh fails to impress; he has an important role to play and he has a good personality, but he still needs to work a lot on his dialogue delivery.

In the supporting cast, one more actor who deserves a mention is late Satish Kaushik. What a perfect comic timing he had!

Overall, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an entertaining with a few flaws. But, it's a Salman Khan starrer and a festival release, so you can enjoy this one with your family in a theatre.

Ratings: 3/5

A little SPOILER: It's a treat to watch Salman Khan and Bhagyashree on the big screen together after such a long time. One of the best scenes in the film!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.