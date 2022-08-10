Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screens today. So, is it worth your time and money? Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:55
movie_image: 
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of the year and Bhai is back on the big screen on an Eid after a gap of nearly four years. So, was the wait worth? Well, yes it was. 

There are movies whose trailers are amazing but the film turns out to be bad.  Then there are movies where both trailer and movie are good, and then comes movies where the trailer is not that great but the movie turns out to be good. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan falls in the last category. The trailer of Salman Khan starrer had received a lukewarm response, but the movie is good. 

KKBKKJ revolves around Bhaijaan (Salman Khan) who is living in Delhi with his three borthers, Luv (Siddharth Nigam), Ishq (Raghav Juyal) and Moh (Jassie Gill). Bhajaan is unmarried and he feels that if a girl comes in their family she will ruin the bond between the brothers, but the three younger brothers are in love. Enters Bhagya in their lives, and she falls in love with Bhaijaan. But, then it's a Salman Khan movie, so there will be villains and how Bhaijaan and others handle these villains takes the story forward...

Also Read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Tamil film Veeram. We haven't seen the original one, so this movie is a fresh watch for us. Farhad Samji has directed the film and he is known for mainly his comedies. But, with KKBKKJ, he enters a perfect massy zone. A movie which has the perfect dose of romamce, drama, action, and emotions. Samji delivers what was expected from him, an entertaining movie. 

But, it has a few flaws and one of them is the choreography of the songs. By the way, the songs in the movie are damn good if you just listen to them, but we wonder why such a lame choreography. Another flaw is the dialogues. Farhad's dialogues have always been a strong point, but here they falter a bit. Also, one more and major flaw is the long hair look of Salman Khan. He is a dashing actor but that look didn't suit him. As soon as he comes in the short hair look, he steals the hearts. 

Talking about actors, this is actually a proper multi-starrer. While of course Salman Khan takes the centre stage and delivers what is expected from him (even a shirtless scene), other actors also get a very good scope. Pooja Hegde is a revelation. She is damn good in the movie, and we actually wonder why we don't get to see her in more such roles, not just in Bollywood but also in South. Clearly, she stands out! Venkatesh gets the perfect South Indian-ness in the film, and steals the show in the climax. Rohini Hattangadi and Bhumika Chawla are also good in their respective roles. 

All three younger brothers, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam get a great screen time and they have performed really well. But, their girlfriends played by Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar don't have much to do in the movie. However, from all three of them Palak has a great screen presence and has performed confidently in the scenes that she have. 

Also Read: Exclusive! Jassie Gill hints at working with Shehnaaz Gill again after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “We will come together soon”

Jagapathi Babu is good as the villain, amd Abhimanyu Singh leaves a mark. But Vijender Singh fails to impress; he has an important role to play and he has a good personality, but he still needs to work a lot on his dialogue delivery. 

In the supporting cast, one more actor who deserves a mention is late Satish Kaushik. What a perfect comic timing he had! 

Overall, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an entertaining with a few flaws. But, it's a Salman Khan starrer and a festival release, so you can enjoy this one with your family in a theatre.

Ratings: 3/5

A little SPOILER: It's a treat to watch Salman Khan and Bhagyashree on the big screen together after such a long time. One of the best scenes in the film! 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Venkatesh Bhumika Chawla Shehnaaz Gill Raghav Juyal Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama scolds Samar and Dimpy for their rude behaviour
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Samar's changed avatar in Anupamaa is leaving the viewers upset, fans say, "He has turned negative"
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa has constantly topped the TRP charts.With time, the makers have...
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
MUMBAI :Bhumika Chawla’s next is the much-talked-about Bollywood venture Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). The actor...
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer is a entertaining film, but with a few flaws
MUMBAI: After Pathaan, now all eyes are on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It is...
Exclusive! Jay Soni of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opens up about playing Abhinav, AkshNav fans and his acting process, and more, saying “Sometimes, I take Abhinav home with me because morning to night I am in that character”!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Parul Gulati drops some jaw dropping pictures as she enjoys her vacation
MUMBAI: Actress Parul Gulati has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting across platforms,...
Recent Stories
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhumika Chawla
Bhumika Chawla: As an actor you always want to work with good people, directors and colleagues so that you come back home, happy
wedding to be held in October
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October
Child actor Anish Railkar
Exclusive! Child actor Anish Railkar roped in for movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Sad! Bollywood actors whose films released after their demise
Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the supers
Must Read! Before Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan releases, here’s a look at the highest-rated films of the superstar
Vicky Kaushal
Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences