Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which released earlier this year broke many records at the box office. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his second release of the year titled Jawan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 11:55
movie_image: 
Here’s what netizens have to say

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which released earlier this year broke many records at the box office. The film in India collected Rs. 543.05 crore and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 1050.3 crore.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his second release of the year titled Jawan. A few days ago, a Jawan Prevue was released and it has received a great response. Recently, an Instagram page shared a post asking netizens whether Jawan will beat Pathaan and people on social media have mixed responses to it.

 

 

Also Read:  Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

A netizen commented, “Yeah I think so it will be best from pathan.” An Instgaram user wrote, “Possibility to hai.” One more netizen commented, “Pathan main galti se chal Gaya jawaan flop hai.” Check out the comments below...


What do you have to say; will Jawan beat Pathaan at the box office? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and will mark the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara who is called the Lady Superstar of the South film industry. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.


Recently, there have been reports that Kiara Advani has been roped in for a cameo in Jawan. However, there’s no confirmation on it.

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shirin Sewani reveals the time she decided to become an actor and it happens to have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN Pathaan Atlee Vijay Sethupathi Deepika Padukone Nayanthara Priyamani Sanya Malhotra Ridhi Dogra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/13/2023 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Exposed! Surilii shows a shocking video, Ambidai reveals the truth
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
WOW! Before romancing Kushal Tandon in Barsatein, television hottie Shivangi Joshi had a magical on-screen chemistry with these handsome hunks
MUMBAI :Shivangi Joshi is slaying in the role of Aradhana in Sony TV's recently released show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Love Is In The Air! Sahiba dances with love in her heart for Angad
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Popular celebrity influencers RJ Malishka, Malini Agarwal, Snehil Mehra, Dipraj Jadhav and Danny Pandit will be entering the house
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Seema wants THIS from Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which released earlier this year broke many records at the box office. The film...
Recent Stories
Here’s what netizens have to say
Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan
SRK
Must Read! “Jab Main villain Banta hun….” This dialog reminds of SRK from Baazigar, Darr and others
shares her weight loss journey and more
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt takes her fans to some amazing BTS glimpses of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shares her weight loss journey and more
Jhumka
Trending Entertainment News For Today: What Jhumka getting a great response, Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday’s PDA and more
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Netizens love ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”