Must Read! Will Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan break box office records of Pathaan? Here’s what netizens have to say

MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which released earlier this year broke many records at the box office. The film in India collected Rs. 543.05 crore and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 1050.3 crore.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his second release of the year titled Jawan. A few days ago, a Jawan Prevue was released and it has received a great response. Recently, an Instagram page shared a post asking netizens whether Jawan will beat Pathaan and people on social media have mixed responses to it.

A netizen commented, “Yeah I think so it will be best from pathan.” An Instgaram user wrote, “Possibility to hai.” One more netizen commented, “Pathan main galti se chal Gaya jawaan flop hai.” Check out the comments below...

What do you have to say; will Jawan beat Pathaan at the box office? Let us know in the comments below.Talking about Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and will mark the Hindi film debut of Nayanthara who is called the Lady Superstar of the South film industry. Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.



Recently, there have been reports that Kiara Advani has been roped in for a cameo in Jawan. However, there’s no confirmation on it.

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

