Exciting! Kiara Advani to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

MUMBAI :Kiara Advani is one of the most talented and popular actresses of this generation. She has made a mark in the film industry with her remarkable performances in films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Satyaprem Ki Katha and many more. The Actress has a massive fan following who just adore her! Teh Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress now has an exciting surprise for her fans.

She will be seen alongside SRK in his upcoming film Jawan. The latter’s prevue that was recently released created quite a stir and one couldn’t help but notice Shah Rukh Khan’s very unique avatar and not to mention the barrage of women in his army. From Nayanthara, Priyamani to Deepika Padukone, it was a visual treat. One of the highlights of the prevue is the music given by Anirudh Ravichander, and we can’t wait for the songs of the movie. Kiara will now be making a cameo too in the film and has already shot for her part. There is however no official confirmation on this yet.

After highest grossing films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kabir Singh, Kiara is surely very much in demand and turning out to be a lucky charm for many filmmakers.

Jawan is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

