Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

MUMBAI : Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with actress Kiara Advani. As per sources, the duo who have been allegedly dating are all set to get married in February this year. Sidharth is meanwhile busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu, which will have an OTT release on Netflix this month.

Also Read- Really! Sidharth Malhotra talks about how he never thought he would end up in showbiz

Sidharth who has risen in popularity since his film Shershaah released, has revealed about the kind of bond he shares with his co-star and alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani.

During Kiara’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo promotion, co-actor Varun Dhawan had said that Sidharth was on Kiara’s speed dial list. Kiara too admitted to it and said that he is her special friend who she speaks to very often.

During a recent interview, Sidharth was asked if Kiara was on his speed dial and he said with a smile, “Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it.”

Also Read-Kiara Advani to kickstart 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in the first week of September

When asked what would be the first thing he would spy on if given a chance to spy on Kiara, he said, “I would spy on how many times she worksout in a month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?”

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly met much before they collaborated on Shershaah, at a common friend’s party. They initially became good friends but fell in love while shooting for the autobiographical war drama.

The couple is reportedly all set to wed next month in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They are very often seen at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, which has given more heed to the rumors of their wedding.

On the work front Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aryan while Sidharth has Mission Majnu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.