Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

Sidharth who has risen in popularity since his film Shershaah released, has revealed about the kind of bond he shares with his co-star and alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 12:48
movie_image: 
Sidharth Malhotra admits to having Kiara Advani on his speed dial

MUMBAI : Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has been in the news lately for his rumored relationship with actress Kiara Advani. As per sources, the duo who have been allegedly dating are all set to get married in February this year. Sidharth is meanwhile busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu, which will have an OTT release on Netflix this month.

Also Read- Really! Sidharth Malhotra talks about how he never thought he would end up in showbiz

Sidharth who has risen in popularity since his film Shershaah released, has revealed about the kind of bond he shares with his co-star and alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani.   

During Kiara’s film Jugjugg Jeeyo promotion, co-actor Varun Dhawan had said that Sidharth was on Kiara’s speed dial list. Kiara too admitted to it and said that he is her special friend who she speaks to very often.

During a recent interview, Sidharth was asked if Kiara was on his speed dial and he said with a smile, “Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it.”

Also Read-Kiara Advani to kickstart 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in the first week of September

When asked what would be the first thing he would spy on if given a chance to spy on Kiara, he said, “I would spy on how many times she worksout in a month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?”

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly met much before they collaborated on Shershaah, at a common friend’s party. They initially became good friends but fell in love while shooting for the autobiographical war drama.

The couple is reportedly all set to wed next month in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They are very often seen at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence, which has given more heed to the rumors of their wedding.

On the work front Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aryan while Sidharth has Mission Majnu.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Kabir Singh Mission Majnu JUGJUGG JEEYO Koffee with Karan Karan Johar Shahid Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 12:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Nikki Tamboli, check them out in sexy swimwear
MUMBAI :Swimwear is absolutely essential for a vacation or a short getaway. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir wins trip to Udaipur, Akshara refuses to let him go 
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
MUMBAI : Movie Pathaan which has a superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk of the town and for...
Exclusive! “I personally love OTT platform because it has freedom of express in detail” Srijit Mukherji
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is the current talk of the town for his upcoming series titled Jaabaaz Hindustan Ke...
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”
MUMBAI :The upcoming Bollywood film Pathaan is all set to hit the screens in a few days and the anticipation around the...
Recent Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”
Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger dances to the beats of ‘Besharam Rang’ netizens say, “Deepika ki aadhar card copy”
The trailer of upcoming movie Selfiee to release on this date
The trailer of upcoming movie Selfiee to release on this date
Arjun Kapoor all set to collaborate with Homi Adajania for the second time
Arjun Kapoor all set to collaborate with Homi Adajania for the second time
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty to get hitched on these dates in January?