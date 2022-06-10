Really! Sidharth Malhotra talks about how he never thought he would end up in showbiz

Only when he faced the camera as a teen, did people start noticing him and seeing him in a different light. 

 

MUMBAI :Bollywood hunk Sidharth Maklhotra began his journey into films with Karan Johar’s ambitious film Student of the year that introduced not only him but also kick started the careers of Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth has held his own in the industry with some flops and some superhits since then.

The talented actor surprised everyone when he played the role of real life war hero Vikram Batra in the blockbuster Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani. The actor has proved his predecessors wrong, who have had the preconceived notion that models can’t act. Even though the actor got a dream debut with one of Bollywood’s most powerful and leading production houses Dharma Productions, the actor has mentioned that he has had to struggle a lot.

While talking to a news portal Sidharth Malhotra said that coming from a middle-class household where everyone was into service, it was tough to even imagine being in showbiz. He said that as a kid he found it difficult to talk about it. Only when he faced the camera as a teen, did people start noticing him and seeing him in a different light.

Sidharth added that despite having a big launch from a prestigious director like Karan Johar, sustaining that position and staying in the industry has been difficult. He said that it is a tough job and a serious business to entertain the people of this country.

Sidharth has a huge lineup of films in his kitty, which include Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn, and will be making his OTT debut in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

