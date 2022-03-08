Must Watch! This is how Sidharth Malhotra reacts to paps when being clicked at the airport with Kaira Advani

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra remain in the headlines for their alleged romantic relationship. Though the lovebirds have not confirmed their dating news, rumours are rife that they have been together for more than a year.

Recently the couple’s video at the airport went viral where the duo were decked up in respective black-coloured ensembles. However, what caught our attention the most was Sidharth’s protective and caring side towards his alleged girlfriend, Kiara.

As the shutterbugs mobbed the duo for pictures, the actor got angry, and at the heat of the moment, he was heard saying: “Pehli Baar Thodi Dekha Hai?”

Earlier, in an interview, Kiara Advani had opened up about her acting career in Bollywood. The actress stated that Kabir Singh was the movie that changed her fortunes in Hindi cinema. Kiara also picked the name of Sidharth Malhotra, when she was asked to name her favourite co-star.

January 16, 2022, marked Sidharth Malhotra's birthday. To make his day more special, Kiara Advani had taken to her IG stories to wish him in the sweetest manner. The actress dropped a romantic shot from their film, Shershaah and had written a lovely note for the birthday boy. Kiara also tagged Sidharth atop it, and her birthday note for her could be read as:

