Must Read! Will the new release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan affect the release date of other films?

Will the new release date of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan affect the release date of other films?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was supposed to release on 2nd June 2023, but the film has been postponed to 7th September 2023. Now, with its new release date, the movie might affect the release dates of other films as well.
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was supposed to release on 2nd June 2023, but the film has been postponed to 7th September 2023. Now, with its new release date, Jawan was supposed to clash with Fukrey 3, however, the latter has been postponed to November. But still, there are many movies that are releasing around Jawan’s release date.

Soorarai Pottru Remake

Akshay Kumar starrer Soorarai Pottru Remake, which is reportedly titled Start Up, is slated to release on 1st September 2023. Now, with Jawan releasing just a week after Akshay’s film, we wonder if the makers of the latter will change the release date for a bigger window.

Release date of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan announced

Happy Teacher's Day

Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan starrer Happy Teacher's Day is slated to release on 5th September 2023 which is actually Teacher's Day. But, will releasing it just 2 days before Jawan be a good option?

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha has been postponed multiple times. The movie is slated to release on 14th September 2023 which is a week after Jawan. Now, releasing a film a week after Jawan is also a big risk because if the SRK starrer continues to do well at the box office just like Pathaan, then it will affect the new release.

Sri

Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri is also slated to release on 14th September 2023, and just like Yodha, Jawan might affect the collection of Sri as well.

So, it looks like we might expect some more release dates to be announced soon.

From why Jawan got postponed to what's the secret of his thick hair, Shah Rukh Khan answers all the questions during #AskSRK

