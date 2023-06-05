FINALLY! Release date of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan announced

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been postponed. And now, finally, the makers have announced the new release date of the film. Read on to know more...
movie_image: 
Jawan

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan was slated to release on 2nd June 2023. But, there were reports that the film has been postponed. While some reports claimed that it will release on 29th June, some stated that the film will release in August.

But now, finally, the makers have announced that Jawan will release on 7th September 2023. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the film, and announced the new release date. Check out the tweet below...

In the motion poster, we can’t see Shah Rukh Khan’s face, but what grabs our attention is the background music. The actor’s face as well as the whole body is seen covered with bandages.

While Pathaan had some classy action, in this Atlee’s directorial we can expect some massy action just like we watch in South movies. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone. While Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with the film, Deepika has a cameo in the movie. Jawan will also mark Atlee’s Bollywood directorial debut.

There have been a lot of reports about Jawan like the actor has a double role of a father and a son. However, there’s no confirmation on it. While Jawan is made in Hindi, it will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Are you excited for Jawan? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

