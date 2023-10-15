Must read! Yami Gautam reveals how she believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam has been on a success spree lately. The actress, who began her acting journey on the small screen, has delivered innumerable entertaining gigs so far, with her latest being OMG 2.

Also read - Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2

Recently, the actress opened up on drawing lines between her personal and professional life and also disclosed how as an actress, she has to be in the zone always and not cut off at any moment.

Disclosing that she creates a clear distinction between her work life and her personal life, a report by TNN quoted Gautam saying, “Once I reach home, I like to have a nice meal with my family…listen and talk to them and again that is what charges me. I am very particular of this distinction that this is my work time and this is my family time.”

During the discussion, the Vicky Donor actress noted the tussles of being an actor. Discussing how she deals with “emotionally draining days” and dealing with the complexities of a character, Gautam noted, “There are those days at work which are very tiring, emotionally draining, days where you want to listen, but don’t want to talk because you don’t have anything left of you and the next day again you have to wake up early and get going, maybe, with a heavy scene. Some scenes can of course get very overwhelming. There are those complexities of a character you need to deal with. Without being in the zone, you have to be in the zone and never completely cut off. So, when I am on set, I like to be aware. My mind keeps juggling with ideas.”

The actress further disclosed how she does not sit idle even during breaks and keeps thinking in between shots as she needs to gather her thoughts before the performance and she gets little time for the same. She also mentioned how these things can become “overwhelming” for her.

Also read - Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in OMG 2, alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi and her noteworthy acting in the film brought her immense love and adulation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla