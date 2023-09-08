Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2

MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the acting industry. We have seen some great characters coming from the side of the actress, especially after the pandemic, with 4 OTT releases she had. Now, the next release of the actress is OMG 2, which will also have Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles.

During a recent media interaction, actress Yami Gautam spoke in detail about her upcoming movie OMG 2 and on her movie clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

Yami Gautam says that this is her very first theatrical release after the pandemic. Post lockdown, we have seen the actress giving great movies on different OTT platforms. Yami Gautam says that she is very excited and keeps her figures crossed. The actress says that this is a perfect movie which speaks about social issues with a beautiful message in an entertaining manner. The actress also said that she had played a lawyer previously, but this lawyer is surely different and her character has more elements to it.

Speaking about all the media reports and controversies around the movie with regards to religious factors, Yami Gautam says that before anyone says anything, she would request people to watch the movie because it is made with a lot of love and speaks about very sensitive subject, which is very much important and relevant in today's time.

As we all know, movie OMG 2 is clashing with Gadar 2, which has Sunny Deol in the leading role. Yami Gautam says that she has a cut-out picture of a hand pump and she is going to drop the picture, tagging actor Sunny Deol, because she has always been a fan of the actor. She really wishes luck for both the movies.

What are your views on actress Yami Gautam and how excited are you to watch her in the movie OMG 2? Do let us know in the comment section below.

