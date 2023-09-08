What! Shah Rukh Khan was adamant upon not doing the third instalment of the Don franchise, sources reveal

Farhan Akhtar waited for ten years for Shah Rukh Khan to agree to do Don 3. The decision to find another actor (Ranveer Singh) was taken after much painful stocktaking of the situation.
SHAH RUKH KHAN

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar waited for ten years for Shah Rukh Khan to agree to do Don 3. The decision to find another actor (Ranveer Singh) was taken after much painful stocktaking of the situation.

Also read - WOAH! THIS video hints that Don 3 is happening; but will it be Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan in lead? Here’s what netizens have to say

A source very close to Farhan Akhtar reveals, “Do you think Farhan can even think of another actor for Don? But Shah Rukh wouldn’t budge over his decision not to do another film in the Don Franchise. He felt he had given whatever he had to give to Don in his two Don films.”

Apparently when Farhan argued that audience would find it difficult to accept any other actor as Don, SRK argued that James Bond has gone through many profile transferences, from Sean Connery to Roger Moore to Daniel Craig; and now Bond is ready to pass to another actor. So why not Don?

“Khan Sahib (SRK) did not leave Farhan with much choice. Either he shelved the Franchise or cast another actor,” says the source.

This is where Ranveer Singh came into the picture.

Also read - Wow! Don 3 teaser to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2

Apparently Singh lobbied for his own casting until Farhan and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani said yes. Ranveer is known to go relentlessly after a role he wants. And why not? It’s a cut-throat world out there. Many years ago Ranveer lost Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet to Ranbir Kapoor overnight.

