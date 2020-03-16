Must Read! "You can hate me but you cannot ignore me", says Karan Johar

MUMBAI : No doubt Koffee with Karan is one of the most loved talk shows. During the lock down, the show was on hold due to the nepotism debate and after a long gap the show is back on digital platform Hotstar. Over the time, we have also seen many negative and trolling comments which are coming from the side of the fans and audience for Karan Johar with regards to Nepotism.

Recently, Karan Johar was the host for the trailer launch event of the movie Liger in Mumbai, there were few questions which came directly for Karan Johar with regards to facing the trolls. To which Karan Johar said that 'people are talking about me, they cannot ignore me, either they can love me or hate me but they cannot avoid me.

There were comments specially after the Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor episode that the host Karan Johar was favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan and to this, Karan Johar said that it was really bad and this statement is completely untrue and Janhvi Kapoor was the one who lost the Rapid Fire to Sara Ali Khan; so there is nothing like that.

Talking about in next venture coming from the side of Karan Johar and Dharma Production titled Liger, it is all set to hit the big screen on 25th August.

