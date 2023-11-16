Must Read! Zeenat Aman's remarks on Pre-Marital Sex ‘A Terrific Exercise’; Rekha's stance against traditional beliefs show them to be far ahead of their time

With the exception of a few actors like Rekha and Zeenat Aman, nobody really spoke openly about it. An old interview with the actresses discussing pre-marital sex has surfaced online, and it demonstrates how far ahead of their time the pair was.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Zeenat Aman

MUMBAI :  Bollywood actors are never afraid to voice their ideas and don't care about haters. S*x was a taboo subject in the 1970s, but it has become less so in 2023. With the exception of a few actors like Rekha and Zeenat Aman, nobody really spoke openly about it. An old interview with the actresses discussing pre-marital sex has surfaced online, and it demonstrates how far ahead of their time the pair was.

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress and Rekha can be seen discussing pre-marital sex in an earlier interview from the 1970s. When the actress was questioned about pre-marital sex in the interview, she said, “Birds and bees do it, so why not men and women? Besides, it’s a terrific exercise for keeping in shape–better than Bullworker any day.”

Also read: Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

Rekha's statement on the subject was also published in the same magazine. Pre-marital sex, according to Rekha, who is known for constantly voicing her views, is extremely natural. She said, “It’s very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have s*x only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! S*x goes with love. You can’t come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that’s the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit.”

We are reminded of how progressive the Don actress and the Silsila actress were by this novel perspective on sex from long ago. On Reddit, many online users made a same observation. A user posted, “Damn female celebrities were much more open in the 70s than now. Just imagine the outrage if a popular actress said something like this now,” while another one commented, “Bro imagine the outrage on X (formerly known as Twitter) if someone said this out loud today.”

Also read: Wow! Zeenat Aman is truly an inspiration, take a look at a few of her valuable advices

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Koimoi

Zeenat Aman Laawaris Panipat Margaon The Closed File Amitabh Bachchan Hare Krishna Hare Ram Satyam Shivam Sundaram Don Raj Kapoor Shashi Kapoor Rekha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/16/2023 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Armaan keeps his promise to Akshara, marries her daughter Abhira
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Sandeep Rajora opens up being part of Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Sandeep Rajora, who plays the role of Madhav Poddar, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that he is...
Anupamaa: OMG! Malti Devi scolds Anupama for neglecting Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Zeenat Aman's remarks on Pre-Marital Sex ‘A Terrific Exercise’; Rekha's stance against traditional beliefs show them to be far ahead of their time
MUMBAI :  Bollywood actors are never afraid to voice their ideas and don't care about haters. S*x was a taboo subject...
Anupamaa: What! Anupama lives her life in America, but without Anuj and Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Malti Devi poisons Choti Anu's mind against Anupama, latter is forced to leave the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Zeenat Aman
Must Read! Zeenat Aman's remarks on Pre-Marital Sex ‘A Terrific Exercise’; Rekha's stance against traditional beliefs show them to be far ahead of their time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sutapa Sikdar
Shocking! Sutapa Sikdar opens up about the 'Heartbreaking' moment when her son Babil Khan entered the film industry; Says 'I couldn't bear it'
Govinda
Shocking! When Govinda admitted he couldn't Match Amitabh Bachchan's punctuality for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' as it turns 25; Says ‘, I was scared because..’
Akshay Kumar
Shocking! When Akshay Kumar took a dig at Hollywood star Tom Cruise for his stunts
Amit
Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more
THE ARCHIES
OMG! Zoya Akhtar blames media for nepotism as half of The Archies cast gets ignored
VICKY KAUSHAL
Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif