Must Read! Zeenat Aman's remarks on Pre-Marital Sex ‘A Terrific Exercise’; Rekha's stance against traditional beliefs show them to be far ahead of their time

MUMBAI : Bollywood actors are never afraid to voice their ideas and don't care about haters. S*x was a taboo subject in the 1970s, but it has become less so in 2023. With the exception of a few actors like Rekha and Zeenat Aman, nobody really spoke openly about it. An old interview with the actresses discussing pre-marital sex has surfaced online, and it demonstrates how far ahead of their time the pair was.

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress and Rekha can be seen discussing pre-marital sex in an earlier interview from the 1970s. When the actress was questioned about pre-marital sex in the interview, she said, “Birds and bees do it, so why not men and women? Besides, it’s a terrific exercise for keeping in shape–better than Bullworker any day.”

Rekha's statement on the subject was also published in the same magazine. Pre-marital sex, according to Rekha, who is known for constantly voicing her views, is extremely natural. She said, “It’s very natural. And all those prudes who say that a single woman should have s*x only on her suhaag raat are talking bull! S*x goes with love. You can’t come close, really close, to a man without making love. And that’s the only time when a man and a woman are their most natural self when they are in their birthday suit.”

We are reminded of how progressive the Don actress and the Silsila actress were by this novel perspective on sex from long ago. On Reddit, many online users made a same observation. A user posted, “Damn female celebrities were much more open in the 70s than now. Just imagine the outrage if a popular actress said something like this now,” while another one commented, “Bro imagine the outrage on X (formerly known as Twitter) if someone said this out loud today.”

