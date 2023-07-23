Must read! Zeeshan Ayyub opens up on whether he is in touch with Kangana Ranaut after noticing political differences between them

MUMBAI :Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who most recently delivered an acclaimed performance in director Hansal Mehta’s Netflix series Scoop, spoke about working with actor-director Kangana Ranaut on the films Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Zeeshan, who described his political leaning as ‘left of centre’, addressed the ideological differences that he has with Kangana.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor said that Kangana’s politics became more pronounced after Manikarnika, and revealed that they haven’t met or spoken to each other since. He did, however, note that Kangana is a fine actor, and that they had a good time together during Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Asked what it was like to work with someone whose politics he doesn’t agree with, he said that her politics weren’t as clear during Manikarnika. She called him to her house, told him about the role, said it was a five-day job. The money was good, and he wasn’t aware at the time about the controversy with Sonu Sood. They had a good time during those five days. It wasn’t awkward. But they haven’t spoken since. After he discovered the political differences, they haven’t met.

Zeeshan was then asked if he’s friends with people whose politics he doesn’t agree with at all. He said that his minimum requirement from people is that they don’t justify the deaths of others, that they don’t say that lynchings used to happen earlier as well. If one says things as such, he cannot sit across the person. He is open to having rational discussions, but the moment someone asks 'weren’t people dying earlier as well, weren’t massacres happening', is where he draws the line. He can sit across from humans. He doesn't even want to call such people animals, because animals are actually lovely, he adds.

Zeeshan received praise for his performance as the level-headed and idealistic journalist Imran in Scoop. He said in the interview that going forward, he only wants to do roles that he can own, and can be held accountable for.

