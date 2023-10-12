Must Read! Zoya Akhtar expressed her wish to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in a significant role in the future

Zoya, who directed Suhana Khan in The Archies, previously worked with Shah Rukh in her debut film Luck By Chance, where he made a cameo appearance. Now she is waiting for the right film to coalesce with SRK.
MUMBAI: As Zoya gears up for the release of The Archies, featuring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others, she spoke about her desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a full-fledged role. In an interview with a news portal, Zoya emphasised that every director in the industry would want to work with SRK, but the project has to be the right fit for someone of his stature.

Zoya mentioned, "Of course, I want to work with him! I don’t think there’s any director in this industry who wouldn’t want to work with Mr Shah Rukh Khan. But it has to be the right fit, the right film and the right role for someone like him. It will align when it aligns."

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance, playing himself and discussing stardom in the film. The director acknowledged the significance of finding the perfect project for Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s only daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her acting debut in The Archies, and Shah Rukh Khan has been supportive of her journey. Upon the release of the trailer, he praised the film's contemporary theme and timeless characters, wishing the team success, he wrote, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film! ” 

The Archies is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

How excited are you for the release of The Archies? Let us know in the comment section below.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 13:00

