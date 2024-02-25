Must Watch! 10 Criminally Underrated Bollywood Comedy Movies

MUMBAI: Comedy movies have a unique charm, bringing laughter and joy to audiences of all ages. Bollywood, too, has its fair share of underrated comedy gems that deserve more recognition. Here's a list of 10 such movies that are sure to tickle your funny bone:

No Problem (2010)

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Akshaye Khanna, Neetu Chandra

Director: Anees Bazmee

Plot: Follows the misadventures of two friends ensnared in chaos and mistaken identities.

Do Knot Disturb (2009)

IMDb Rating: 3.7/10

Cast: Govinda, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan

Director: David Dhawan

Plot: A wealthy businessman orchestrates a plan to hide his affair, leading to comedic misadventures.

Mere Baap Pehle Aap (2008)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Genelia Deshmukh, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Priyadarshan

Plot: A delightful comedy about a son's efforts to reunite his father with his lost love.

Apna Sapna Money Money (2006)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Koena Mitra, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitley, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff

Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Plot: Quirky characters are entangled in a web of deceit over a bag of stolen money.

Also Read: Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

Lootcase (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Plot: A middle-class man stumbles upon a suitcase filled with money, leading to comedic misadventures.

Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Cast: Shreyas Talpade, Amrita Rao, Ravi Kishan, Divya Dutta, Ila Arun

Director: Shyam Benegal

Plot: Set in a rustic village, the film blends emotions and comedy seamlessly.

Entertainment (2014)

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever

Director: Farhad Sanji, Sajid

Plot: A man discovers he's the illegitimate son of a wealthy businessman, leading to hilarious encounters.

De Dana Dan (2009)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Priyadarshan

Plot: Two hapless individuals caught in a web of chaos and mistaken identities.

All the Best: Fun Begins (2009)

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Mugdha Godse, Sanjay Mishra

Director: Rohit Shetty

Plot: A scheme to bolster monthly allowance leads to hilarious mistaken identity scenarios.

Malamaal Weekly (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, Reema Sen, Govardhan Asrani, Sudha Chandran

Director: Priyadarshan

Plot: A rural village's encounter with unexpected lottery win triggers a series of comical mishaps.

These underrated Bollywood comedy movies offer a blend of humor, satire, and entertainment that is sure to leave you in splits. So, grab some popcorn and enjoy these hidden gems!

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-watch-8-akshay-kumar-comedy-movies-will-make-you-go-rofl-240218

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



