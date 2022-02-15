Must Watch! Find out all the details of the background score of Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ movie

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor is an adrenaline-pumping entertainer which is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on July 22, this year. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the makers dropped a release date announcement video and the internet is abuzz about the powerful background score. Karan reveals that it has taken 7 months to create this inspirational music that he feels will add to the grandness of this pulsating big-screen spectacle.

Also Read: Interesting! Alia Bhatt reveals whether Ranbir Kapoor gossips

Karan reveals, “When a trailer or a video is made, there are so many elements at play to give our audiences maximum impact. One such element of the Shamshera announcement video is the background score. It is heartening to receive such an encouraging reaction to the musical score of the video.”

Also Read: Surprising! Alia Bhatt says she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor, Read to know more

He adds, “And I promise you; this is truly just a glimpse of what the background score of Shamshera will finally deliver. Mithoon and I have spent an enthralling and exhaustive 7 months delivering to you a score that will truly give you a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that awaits to unfold in the theatres.”

Shamshera is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir! The film also stars Sanjay as Ranbir’s arch-enemy and this is definitely a huge casting coup. ‘Vaani’ is paired opposite Ranbir in the film and plays the role of a gorgeous, most sought-after travelling performer in the country.

Credit: Pinkvilla