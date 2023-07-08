Must Watch! Have you seen this audition video of Vidyut Jammwal for an undergarment advertisement?

Vidyut Jammwal has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. We recently came across a video of Vidyut in which he is giving an audition for an undergarment advertisement.
movie_image: 
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal made his debut with the 2011 release Force. He played an antagonist in the John Abraham starrer and impressed one and all with his performance in the film. Then there was no looking back for him and he went on to establish himself as an action hero in the Hindi film industry, and apart from being an actor, he is also a producer now.

But before making his acting debut, Vidyut was a model and recently we came across a video of him on YouTube in which he is giving an audition for an advertisement. In the video, Vidyut looks very young and of course, as usual, he is looking hot.



 

Well, on YouTube, there are many interesting comments about the actor. A netizen has commented, “Started with an underwear commercial and look where he is, deserves every bit of this he's a super talented lad.” Another YouTube user wrote, “This man always had a spark in him.” One more netizen commented, “Very talented and hardworking person. He deserves a lot of love from audiences.  Big fan of him.”

Vidyut Jammwal’s journey in the industry is very inspiring. He doesn’t have any film family background, but he has still made a mark in the industry.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vidyut will be seen in movies like Crakk and Sher Singh Rana. While talking to TellyChakkar about Crakk, which is also produced by him, the actor had stated, “It’s the first extreme sports movie to be made in India and I am excited that I am doing it. There’s a lot of thrill that is attached to it. I see a lot of daredevils in India; when I go to smaller cities, I see madness of talent. So, I thought, why not make a movie on daredevils and put them on an international platform because we can do everything that somebody else can, maybe even better than them. So, I wanted to make a movie on that and I am very excited about it.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 16:19

