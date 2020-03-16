Must Watch! Kartik Aaryan is a true Shehzada as he wins the internet with his SPECIAL gesture towards a fan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan left his fans pleasantly surprised with his visit to their college fest. The superstar met every single fan wholeheartedly and he rightly believes he is a fan-made star. This video of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is going viral after he comforted her in the most adorable way possible.

A female fan broke down as he was signing an autograph for him, he immediately hugged and comforted her till she stopped crying. Kartik won hearts once again.

Kartik is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Sameer Vidwans’ directorial Satyprem Ki Katha. However, if reports are to be believed then the actor is all set to pair with the very spontaneous and natural Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa fame, in a very special project. While details of the project are under wraps, sources close to Kartik Aaryan confirm that this fresh pair is definitely happening “very shortly, in the next week or so.”

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next. Kartik is currently busy with his upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha, Sameer Vidwans’ directorial and produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Karan Sharma. Besides, he has Shehzada in the pipeline.

