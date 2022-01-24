News

Must Watch! Katrina Kaif explores Maldives and says, it’s her happy place

Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives for her commercial shoot

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2022 07:30 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is enjoying her time in the Maldives. The gorgeous actress shared her happy moments on Instagram and was seen having a gala time on the beach. She shared a bunch of happy pictures from her favourite place and captioned it as, '#myhappyplace'.

In the pictures, Katrina donned a tropical shirt paired with a pair of floral printed shorts. She left her wavy tresses open and her infectious smile made fans go gaga over her beautiful picture. Katrina's latest pictures from Maldives beach are a vision to behold.

Katrina was papped at the airport just before she was all set to jet off for the Maldives for a television commercial shoot. A source was quoted by News18.com saying that Katrina is going to the Maldives for a quick shoot and she will be in the exotic location for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai.

Last week, Katrina shared pictures of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a red shirt. She captioned the pictures as, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.” Katrina got married to Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Pictures from their grand wedding created a stir on social media.

On the work front, Katrina is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Moreover, Katrina is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series. She also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. 

