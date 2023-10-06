Mystery! Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares a blurry picture with a man; writes, “He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack”

Today, Ileana D’Cruz shared a blurry picture with a man and wrote a long post about becoming a mother and how this man has been with her in her tough times. Read on to know more...
Ileana D’Cruz

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, we all were surprised when Ileana D’Cruz announced that she is pregnant. She has been sharing pictures with baby bump on social media, but the actress is yet to reveal who is the father of the child, and whether she is married to him or not.

A few days ago, the actress had posted a picture in which she was holding someone’s hands and they both were wearing rings. Fans speculated that maybe she is engaged or married, and keeping it a secret.

Now, today, she shared a blurry picture with a man and wrote a long post about becoming a mother and how this man has been with her in her tough times.

The actress posted, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon  - and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. . . And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough… . . And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough.”

She further wrote, “And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore.”

Well, we are sure everyone is keen to know who this mystery man is. Let’s hope Ileana reveals it soon.

Mystery! Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz shares a blurry picture with a man; writes, "He's held me when he feels me starting to crack"
MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, we all were surprised when Ileana D’Cruz announced that she is pregnant. She has been sharing...
