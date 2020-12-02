Narcotics Control Bureau is seeking cancellation of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s bail in drug case, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who were arrested by the NCB for possession of 86.5 grams of cannabis (ganja), in November, have been out on bail.

As per reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau is seeking cancellation of Bharti and Haarsh's bail. NCB has moved a special NDPS court to seek a cancellation of bail and allow custodial interrogation of the couple.

#NewsAlert | NCB moves Mumbai special NDPS court seeking cancellation of bail of Bharti Singh & her husband asking the court to allow custodial interrogation. pic.twitter.com/MaWXKVmupO — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 2, 2020

In November, a raid was conducted at their Mumbai apartment of the couple, and both were found guilty of consumption of drugs. The couple was taken under judicial custody by the NCB till December 4 but were later granted bail.

The couple’s arrest had come close to the ongoing drug probe in Bollywood concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

They were even arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act in a case of alleged possession and consumption of ganja. The NCB had said that Singh and Limbachiyaa had accepted the consumption of ganja.

ALSO READ – (17 years of Munna Bhai: Things that are relevant even today)

Recently, the couple also caught attention when they were trolled by netizens for their case and arrest.

Harsh took to his Instagram and shared a post with Bharti. He wrote, “When we are together nothing else matters.”

This did not go well for both Harsh and Bharti, and they were trolled. Surprisingly Harsh even replied to many of the trolls in the comments.

SOURCE- E TIMES

ALSO READ – (Yahoo's 'Most Searched Personality' list 2020 is out, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the most searched personality of 2020)