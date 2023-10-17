National Awards: Wow! Alia Bhatt arrives in New Delhi with hubby Ranbir Kapoor wearing her wedding saree to receive the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

The actress arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday with husband actor Ranbir Kapoor to receive her Best Actress Award for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Surprisingly the stunning actress came wearing her wedding saree designed by Sabyasachi.
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt had an amazing 2022 where not only did she have multiple hit projects like Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, but also married the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor and had a baby with him. Her fan following has multiplied and she has a lot more projects in her kitty than ever before. Ranbir and Alia who married in April 2022, had their daughter Raha in November. The couple is now rumored to be expecting their second child. The speculation began after the Gully Boy actress launched her new maternity wear. The couple have decided to not talk about it though and might have decided to reveal it later.

Also Read-Explosive! Alia Bhatt talks about the reason behind her outburst post reports of Ranbir Kapoor 'picking' her up from shoot

Alia will receive her award from President Droupadi Murmu at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Other National Award winners include Best Actor Allu Arjun for Pushpa, RRR director SS Rajamouli, and R Madhavan who directed Best Feature Film winner Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

On the work front, Alia was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani while Ranbir was seen in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga while Alia has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. 

Also Read- Koffee With Karan Season 8 : Kya Baat Hai! From Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon – Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone - Hrithik Roshan check out the the possible guests that would be coming on the show this season

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-NDTV


 

