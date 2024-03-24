Navya Nanda reveals her favourite Bengali dish and discloses Jaya Bachchan enjoys snacks at dinner

MUMBAI : A new teaser for What The Hell Navya’s Season 2 has just been released, which starts with a spicy question, Who would you say is the best cook out of the three of us? Shweta Bachchan quickly stated her dominance in the kitchen, saying, "I cook the most," to quickly secure the title. Jaya Bachchan sidestepped the subject, but Navya declared herself the culinary champion and proved she could make "pasta" and "aloo."

Also read: Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

However, Navya's self-assurance was matched when Jaya asked her a series of quick questions concerning her abilities. "Excuse me, what do you cook?" she asked, pointing to Navya, “Pasta and aloo, but I am working on it.” The teaser also revealed Jaya's guilty pleasure cooking show and Navya's discovery that Jaya typically eats snacks for dinner. She also disclosed that she always feels cheerful after eating Jaya's bhaate-bhaat, a Bengali comfort meal.

For those unversed, Navya Nanda started her podcast journey on YouTube in 2002 with ‘What The Hell Navya’. In her podcast, she, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta speak about issues women face in society. They also got candid in their conversations. The episodes can be found on Navya’s YouTube Channel. The podcast was created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is also making headlines due to her suspected relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The pair have reportedly been dating for a while, but they have kept their relationship under wraps. However, there have been instances in the past where followers believed that their relationship rumors were true. Despite their efforts to keep a low profile, they discreetly make references to their purported relationships on social media. In reality, Siddhant was seen at Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's home on Sunday, the day she turned 50. He was driving off when the paparazzi snapped him.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18