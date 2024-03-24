Navya Nanda reveals her favourite Bengali dish and discloses Jaya Bachchan enjoys snacks at dinner

For those unversed, Navya Nanda started her podcast journey on YouTube in 2002 with ‘What The Hell Navya’. In her podcast, she, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta speak about issues women face in society.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Navya Nanda

MUMBAI : A new teaser for What The Hell Navya’s Season 2 has just been released, which starts with a spicy question, Who would you say is the best cook out of the three of us? Shweta Bachchan quickly stated her dominance in the kitchen, saying, "I cook the most," to quickly secure the title. Jaya Bachchan sidestepped the subject, but Navya declared herself the culinary champion and proved she could make "pasta" and "aloo."

Also read: Wow! Siddhant Chaturvedi captured fixing Ananya Panday's hair in a viral video; Netizens reacts

However, Navya's self-assurance was matched when Jaya asked her a series of quick questions concerning her abilities. "Excuse me, what do you cook?" she asked, pointing to Navya, “Pasta and aloo, but I am working on it.” The teaser also revealed Jaya's guilty pleasure cooking show and Navya's discovery that Jaya typically eats snacks for dinner. She also disclosed that she always feels cheerful after eating Jaya's bhaate-bhaat, a Bengali comfort meal.

For those unversed, Navya Nanda started her podcast journey on YouTube in 2002 with ‘What The Hell Navya’. In her podcast, she, along with grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta speak about issues women face in society. They also got candid in their conversations. The episodes can be found on Navya’s YouTube Channel. The podcast was created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India.

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is also making headlines due to her suspected relationship with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The pair have reportedly been dating for a while, but they have kept their relationship under wraps. However, there have been instances in the past where followers believed that their relationship rumors were true. Despite their efforts to keep a low profile, they discreetly make references to their purported relationships on social media. In reality, Siddhant was seen at Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's home on Sunday, the day she turned 50. He was driving off when the paparazzi snapped him.

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi to appear in FIFA World Cup anthem with rapper Lil Baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Siddhanth Chaturvedi Navya Naveli Nanda Shweta Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Nikhil Nanda Gehraiyaan Gully Boy Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Movie News Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/24/2024 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gives importance to Shah family, Adhya feels humiliated
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
MUMBAI : Among the most attractive and accomplished actors working today is Sidharth Malhotra. With his outstanding...
Jhanak Spoiler: Shrishti embarrasses Jhanak on stage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
MUMBAI: Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal during the time of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal remained...
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
MUMBAI: The most loved festival of colour; Holi is just around the corner and we see a few posts where people and...
Udne Ki Asha Spoiler: Sachin gets arrested by the police, is unable to get away
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shares fond memories of his first paycheck from an advertisement; Says ‘Uss waqt humare waqt ki itni hi keemat thi’
Vicky
Vicky Kaushal addresses Sam Bahadur vs Animal clash; Says ‘It was not the quintessential masala film’
Sholay
Holi 2024: Sholay, Mohabbatein, Darr and other movies with memorable Holi songs
Vaibhav
Article 370: Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi DEFENDS the film; Says ‘Don’t see it as a propaganda’
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff confesses having his first girlfriend at 25; Varun Dhawan hinted at the actress's name!
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai revealed why she couldn't accept Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Bajirao Mastani' opposite Salman Khan; Says ‘I was in hospital with…’