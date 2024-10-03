Navya Naveli Nanda reveals why she chose entrepreneurship instead of joining the film industry

MUMBAI: Navya Naveli Nanda is different from many celebrity kids who usually enter the entertainment world like their parents. She's the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter. Although she could've easily chosen a film career, Navya decided to contribute to her father's business.

In a CNBC-TV18 interview, Navya talked about her career goals and future business plans. When asked why she didn't go into films like her grandparents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, she explained that both sides of her family have a strong business background. Her father's family has a four-generation history in business, making it a familiar path for her.

“Both sides of my family have a rich heritage. On my father’s side, we have a four-generation history in business. While this might be surprising for some, it doesn’t pose a challenge for me; I find it to be a familiar and straightforward path." Navya was quoted as saying.

Navya shared that she grew up in Delhi with her paternal grandfather and father. Early on, she was involved in discussions about stock markets, shaping her understanding of business.

Previously when asked by News18 if Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan would make an appearance on her vodcast (What The Hell Navya), Navya jokingly said that discussing that would require a whole separate podcast. She added that she doesn't know if they are deserving of his presence on their show but expressed openness to the idea of a special appearance in the future. She said, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh). I don't know if we are deserving of his presence on our show. But ya sure, maybe one day as a special appearance."

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. Navya also has a brother Agastya, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ which was streamed on Netflix

