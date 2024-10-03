Navya Naveli Nanda reveals why she chose entrepreneurship instead of joining the film industry

Navya Naveli Nanda is different from many celebrity kids who usually enter the entertainment world like their parents. She's the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Navya

MUMBAI: Navya Naveli Nanda is different from many celebrity kids who usually enter the entertainment world like their parents. She's the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter. Although she could've easily chosen a film career, Navya decided to contribute to her father's business.

Also read - What! Navya Naveli Nanda spills the beans if she will ever act in films

In a CNBC-TV18 interview, Navya talked about her career goals and future business plans. When asked why she didn't go into films like her grandparents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, she explained that both sides of her family have a strong business background. Her father's family has a four-generation history in business, making it a familiar path for her.

“Both sides of my family have a rich heritage. On my father’s side, we have a four-generation history in business. While this might be surprising for some, it doesn’t pose a challenge for me; I find it to be a familiar and straightforward path." Navya was quoted as saying.

Navya shared that she grew up in Delhi with her paternal grandfather and father. Early on, she was involved in discussions about stock markets, shaping her understanding of business.

Previously when asked by News18 if Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan would make an appearance on her vodcast (What The Hell Navya), Navya jokingly said that discussing that would require a whole separate podcast. She added that she doesn't know if they are deserving of his presence on their show but expressed openness to the idea of a special appearance in the future. She said, "That's a whole other podcast itself (laugh). I don't know if we are deserving of his presence on our show. But ya sure, maybe one day as a special appearance."

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.

Also read -What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Navya may belong to a family of actors, but she has carved a niche for herself by pursuing her passion for entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched Project Naveli to fight gender inequality in the country. Navya also has a brother Agastya, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘The Archies’ which was streamed on Netflix

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 

Navya Naveli Nanda Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Agastya Nanda Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Throwback to the time when Salman Khan kicked Shah Rukh Khan for being annoyed about THIS habit of his
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are the BFFs in Tinsel Town, they reconciled after a huge fight back in 2000,...
Massive crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of Icon Star Allu Arjun as he reached Vizag to shoot for Pushpa 2 The Rule
MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today....
Jyotika talks about the reason she chose to play a mother's role in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan
MUMBAI: Actor Jyotika will be seen essaying the role of a mother to Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan, which also stars Ajay...
Navya Naveli Nanda reveals why she chose entrepreneurship instead of joining the film industry
MUMBAI: Navya Naveli Nanda is different from many celebrity kids who usually enter the entertainment world like their...
Rakshak - India's Braves Chapter 2: Barun Sobti reveals his fitness regimen during the series shoot; Says ‘My experience was amazing’
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV, the company's free video streaming service, has now debuted Rakshak: India's Braves: Chapter 2,...
Yodha action director Craig Macrae shares insights on action scenes featuring Sidharth Malhotra
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra has made a name for himself in Bollywood as the actor who performs in action roles in...
Recent Stories
Salman
Throwback to the time when Salman Khan kicked Shah Rukh Khan for being annoyed about THIS habit of his
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Throwback to the time when Salman Khan kicked Shah Rukh Khan for being annoyed about THIS habit of his
Allu
Massive crowd gathered to catch the glimpse of Icon Star Allu Arjun as he reached Vizag to shoot for Pushpa 2 The Rule
Jyotika
Jyotika talks about the reason she chose to play a mother's role in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan
Yodha
Yodha action director Craig Macrae shares insights on action scenes featuring Sidharth Malhotra
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali talks about his love for music amidst announcing his own Music Label, ‘Music brings me great joy and peace’
Kanguva
Kanguva makers penned down a heartfelt birthday wishes to dialogue writer and lyricist Madhan Karky