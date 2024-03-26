Nawazuddin Siddiqui and ex-wife Aaliya reunited? Heartfelt note shared by her

MUMBAI: After making a significant impression on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya Siddiqui has reconciled with her ex-husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is surprising because Aaliya has accused Nawazuddin of abuse, physical assault, and violence. On the other hand, the couple had formally separated by March 2023. While Aaliya continued to expose the specifics of her miserable marriage to the press, Nawazuddin remained silent and never responded to the allegations.

Following months of separation, Aaliya shared her lovely first family photo on Instagram on March 25, 2024. Aaliya and Nawazuddin were shown holding their son Yaani and daughter Shora. The photo was taken during their New Year celebration as Aaliya wore a headband stating the same. Aaliya wrote a note wishing Nawazuddin a happy 14th anniversary and included it with the photo, "Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers."

Following her departure from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya decided to start again. She uploaded a photo of herself with her new love on June 5, 2023. Aaliya was spotted holding the man of her dreams while they were drinking coffee in the picture. She was wearing a sleeveless black T-shirt. Her style was completed with soft pink lips, subtle makeup, and back-tied hair. Her beau, on the other hand, was dressed in a matching black t-shirt.

Alongside it, Aaliya penned how it took her nineteen years to come out of a relationship she valued the most. She also added that her children are her top priority and talked about her newfound relationship, which is above friendship.

She wrote, "It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children’s are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?"

Aaliya revealed that she had moved on in her life and discussed her new relationship in an interview with the popular news portal. She went on to say that she and the mysterious man are more than just friends. Aaliya further disclosed that her partner is Italian, and they first connected in Dubai. She went on to say that her partner cares for her and loves her.

